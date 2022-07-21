LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Justin Moore headlines riverfront country show

■ ■ ■ TODAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery, 500 President Clinton Ave; (501) 747-1246; charleesgoodtime.com

9 p.m.: Jeff Coleman

◼️ JJ's Grill, 12111 W. Markham St.; (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com

6-8 p.m.: Byron Hayes

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com

7-10 p.m.: Open mic night with Daniel Bodemann

◼️ White Water Tavern, 2500 West Seventh St.; (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com

4-7 p.m.: Annie Ford & Brent LaBeau (free)

8 p.m.: Waylon Payne, with Whoa Dakota ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bar Louie North, McCain Mall, 3929 McCain Blvd.; (501) 420-1445

8 p.m.: The Rodney Block Collective

◼️ The Joint Comedy Theater, 301 Main St., #102; (501) 425-1528; argentaacoustic.com

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Acoustic Music Series: Dustin Furlow ($30)

BENTON

◼️ Third Thursday, South and Main streets; (501) 315-6008

6-8:30 p.m.: Blackwater Bayou

◼️ Valhalla, 226 W. South St.; (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com

10 p.m.- 12 a.m.: Sean Michele

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill, 1010 Main St.; (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com

7 p.m.: Jocko

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; (501) 525-9797

6 p.m.: Jacob Flores

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theater, 120 W. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252; collinstheatre.com

7 p.m.: Sylamore Special, The Hillbenders ($25 general; $30 reserved)

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road; (479) 571-2762; amptickets.com

7 p.m.: Josh Groban with Eleri Ward and Preservation Hall Jazz Band ($35-$224)

WILSON

◼️ Wilson Cafe Patio, 2 N. Jefferson; (870) 655-0222; wilsonarkansas.com

6-7:30 p.m.: Water's Edge Band

■ ■ ■ FRIDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ WXYZ Bar at Aloft, 716 Rahling Road; (501) 791-9999

6-9 p.m.: Dominic Delgado

9-11 p.m.: The Reeves Brothers

◼️ Charlee's Good Time Drinkery

9 p.m.: Posey Hill ($5)

◼️ Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave.; (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com

7 p.m.: Parker Francis Band

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-10:30 p.m.: Tooter & Payton

◼️ The Library Kitchen & Lounge

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Intruders

◼️ Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.; (501) 372-9990

1:30 a.m.: deFrance

◼️ Pizza D' Action, 2919 W. Markham St.; (501) 666-5403

8 p.m.: Alex Cash, B.L.A.S.T., Second Life, Lap ($5)

◼️ Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 398-1323; revroom.com

9 p.m.: Indie Music Night ($10)

◼️ South on Main, 1304 Main St.; (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com

8-10 p.m.: The Rodney Block Collective ($20)

◼️ Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave.; (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com

8:30 p.m.: Framing the Red, with Vintage ($12 reserved; $10 advance standing room, $12 standing room day of show)

◼️ Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St.; (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com

7-11 p.m.: Electro Nite: Shimmer

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Modeling, Peach Fuzz, Zilla ($10)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Argenta Plaza, 501 Main St.; (501) 758-1424; argentaartsdistrict.org

7-9 p.m.: Argenta Vibe Music Series: Gina Chavez (free)

◼️ Cregeen's Irish Pub, 301 Main St.; (501) 376-7468; cregeens.com

8-11 p.m.: The Steve Crump Band

◼️ Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St.; (774) 482-0378; fourquarterbar.com

9:30 p.m.: Big Dam Horns ($8)

MAUMELLE

◼️ Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365; (501) 800-1123

8 p.m-12 a.m.: Ryan Harmon

BENTON

◼️ Blue Heaven, 15228 Interstate 30; (501) 316-4008; blueheavenbenton.com

7 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

BENTONVILLE

◼️ Momentary Green, 507 SE E St.; (479) 657-2488; themomentary.org

8 p.m.: The Manhattan Chamber Players (free)

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Silverado's Bar N Grill, 295 Malvern Road; (870) 406-8392

8 p.m.: F&A

CAMDEN

◼️ Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE; (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com

7 p.m.: Reagan Harvill

CABOT

◼️ Hardrider Bar & Grill, 6613 John Harden Drive; (501) 241-1151

Queen Anne's Revenge, Killing Christopher, 3 Miles From Providence

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

7-10 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer

◼️ Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St.; (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com

8-11:30 p.m.: Barrett Baber ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive; (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com

7-10 p.m.: Steve Boyster

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Suite 19; (501) 205-0576

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Markus Pearson

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD, 101 E. Locust St.; (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com

7-10 p.m.: Rebecca Jed

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats Food Court, 420 Malvern Ave.; (501) 420-3286

6-9 p.m.: Hillestadt

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, 2705 Central Ave.; (501) 363-4784; oaklawn.com

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Wesley Pruitt Band

FORT SMITH

◼️ The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.; (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com

8 p.m.: Micky & the Motor Cars, Grady Spencer & the Work, Matt Williams ($12-$15)

◼️ Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St.; (479) 222-6186; templelive.com

8 p.m.: Dizzy Wright ($25-$40)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Rooftop Bar, 340 Central Ave.; (501) 321-0001

6:30-9:30 p.m.: Jose Flores

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road; (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com

7-9 p.m.: Dangerous Duo

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson; (870) 562-2800; mulekickmag.com

7-10 p.m.: Dillon Cate

MORRILTON

◼️ Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 E. Broadway St. (U.S. 64); (501) 354-893

8 p.m. Jack Fancy Band

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery, 601 S. Baker St.; (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Bryan Copeland

PARAGOULD

◼️ Collins Theater

7 p.m.: Cody Norris Show, The Po' Ramblin' Boys, The Grascals ($25, $30)

■ ■ ■ SATURDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Bernice Garden, 1401 Main St.; (501) 410-3938; thebernicegarden.org

10-11 a.m.: Acoustic Music Mornings; musical instruments and chairs welcome.

◼️ Fassler Hall

7 p.m.: Fassler Hall*Stars featuring Dudecalledrob

◼️ First Security Amphitheater, 400 President Clinton Ave.; (501) 514-1717; rivermarket.info

7 p.m.: Justin Moore, with Heath Sanders, Mike Ryan ($25-$55)

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road; (501) 246-4340; hiberniairishtavern.com

7 p.m.: Patrick Devlin

◼️ JJ's Grill

8:30-10:30 p.m.: John Calvin Brewer

◼️ The Library Kitchen + Lounge

12-3 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: DJ/VJ G Force

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1:30 a.m.: GMG Band II

◼️ Rev Room

9 p.m.: Hayefield, with Midnight South ($10)

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland; (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com

4-6 p.m.: Amy Garland and Brad Williams

◼️ South on Main

8-10 p.m.: Brian Nahlen Band ($10)

◼️ Stickyz

8 p.m.: The Amy Winehouse Experience ($12 advance reserve; $10 advance standing room; $12 day of show standing

◼️ Vino's

7-11 p.m.: The Chores, with Collin vs. Adam, HouseTreeHouse

◼️ White Water Tavern

8:30 p.m.: Chris Maxwell, Isaac Alexander ($10)

Americana singer/songwriter Chris Maxwell, along with Isaac Alexander and The Libras, performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at White Water Tavern. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Four Quarter Bar

9:30 p.m.: And Then Came Humans ($7)

◼️ Hubble-Delk Levy Memorial VFW Post 11474, 4400 Lynn Lane; (501) 753-5538

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Tony Anderson Band

SHERWOOD

◼️ Casa Mexicana, 4091 E. Kiehl Ave.; (501) 833-2787

7:30-9:30: Chuey Sanchez and Chuey & The Dudes

BENTON

◼️ Blue Heaven

7 p.m.: Brian Ramsay

CADDO VALLEY

◼️ Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive; (870) 403-0373; bettysbigcountrydance.com

8 p.m.: Dexter Rowe Band

CAMDEN

◼️ Da Right Spot Hookah Bar & Lounge, 708 Ouachita 67 Road

10 p.m.: Webbie ($30 advance)

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

8-10 p.m.: Spa City Legacy Band

◼️ King's Live Music

8:30-11:30 p.m.: Jon Worthy & the Bends ($5)

◼️ Skinny J's

7-10 p.m.: Amber Violet

◼️ TC's Midtown Grill

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Mama Tryde

EL DORADO

◼️ Mulekick at MAD

7 p.m.: Hayefield

◼️ First Financial Music Hall

7 p.m.: MAD Battle with Cal Presley Band, Chris Baker Band, Crutchfield, Luke Shomaker, Machinedog, No Good Horses and She Hates Me Not ($10 advance, $15 day of show, kids 6 and under free)

GREERS FERRY

◼️ City Park, Park Lane; (501) 825-7172

6 p.m.: Billy Don Burns, with Ozark Southern Band

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ 420eats Food Court

8 p.m.: A Year & A Day

◼️ @Primetime, Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave.; (501) 623-7771; arlingtonhotel.com

5:30-8 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road; (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: The Big Dam Horns

◼️ Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave.; (501) 620-4000

7:30-11:30 p.m.: Brass Tacks

◼️ Lake Hamilton, Skinny Dip Cove; (501) 525-1616

1-6 p.m.: Mister Lucky, DJ Kramer

◼️ Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, 1701 E. Grand Ave. (U.S. 70 East); (501) 624-0100; magicsprings.com

7 p.m. Vanilla Ice, with deFrance ($59.99; $39.99 for those under 48" tall and those 55 and over)

◼️ Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn

9 p.m-1 a.m.: Wesley Pruitt Band

◼️ Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave.; (501) 701-4544

9:30-11:55 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Trejo's Del Lago, 4904 Central Ave.; (501) 463-4640

7-10 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Vapors Live, Park Ave.; (501) 463-4463; vaporslive.com

8-10 p.m.: Motown Funk Party ($45 advance; $50 at the door)

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

◼️ The Beehive

9 p.m.-12 a.m.: Bad Habit

LONSDALE

◼️ Studduck Brewery, 128 Bassett Trail; (501) 482-1044; studduckbeers.com

10 a.m.: Bluegrass Festival, with The Baker Family, Route 358. Dr. Krunkenstein, the Hillbilly Express

MAGNOLIA

◼️ Mulekick

7-10 p.m.: Andy Whitten and Josh Wheeler

MOUNT IDA

◼️ Front Porch Stage, Montgomery County Courthouse, 105 U.S. 270 East; (870) 867-3521; frontporchstage.org

7 p.m.: Interstate 30

MOUNTAIN HOME

◼️ Rapp's Barren Brewery

7:30-9:30 p.m.: Erin Walters

PARAGOULD

◼️ The Caboose, 108 E. Emerson St.; (870) 236-6252

11 a.m.: Sand Creek, Magnolia Wind, Sylamore Special, Cory Jackson, Chad Garrett (free)

◼️ Collins Theater

1 p.m. and 6 p.m.: Daryl Mosely Band, The Lonesome River Band, Nothing Fancy ($35 general, $40 reserved)

■ ■ ■ SUNDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ Hibernia Irish Tavern

2:30 p.m.: Traditional Irish session

◼️ Library Kitchen + Lounge

11 a.m.- 2 p.m.: Jake Peterson Duo

◼️ Midtown Billiards

1:30 a.m.: GMG Band

◼️ River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms

4 p.m.: Pamela Hopkins

◼️ South on Main

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: Rob Moore & Tyndall Jackson

◼️ White Water Tavern

5 p.m.: Brian Martin ($7)

HOT SPRINGS

◼️ Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Jacob Flores

◼️ Trejo's Del Lago

7-10 p.m.: Jason Flores

◼️ Vapors Live

5:30-9 p.m.: Let Your Light Shine! Variety show to benefit purchase of street lights ($50)

LONSDALE

◼️ Studduck Brewery

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Bluegrass Festival, with The Baker Family, Route 358. Dr. Krunkenstein, the Hillbilly Express

■ ■ ■ MONDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Jimi Gibbons

◼️ The Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St.; (501) 374-2615

7-10 p.m.: The Goat Band

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Travis Mobley

■ ■ ■ TUESDAY ■ ■ ■

LITTLE ROCK

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Jocko

CONWAY

◼️ JJ's Grill

6-8 p.m.: Chuck & Justin

ROGERS

◼️ Walmart AMP

7:30 p.m.: 5 Seconds of Summer, with Pale Waves ($29.50-$266)

■ ■ ■ POSTPONED ■ ■ ■

◼️ Carlos Santana, who was scheduled to perform July 12 at the Walmart AMP, postponed the show "... out of an abundance of caution for his health due to heat exhaustion and dehydration ...(we) will keep you updated as soon as we know any more information."

■ ■ ■ TICKETS ■ ■ ■

◼️ Ani DiFranco performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Center for Humanities and Arts in North Little Rock, and tickets, $45-$65, go on sale at noon Aug. 15.

◼️ The Prophecy Show: The Music of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be performed at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock, and tickets, $55-$85, are on sale at ticketmaster.com or at (501) 244-8800.

◼️ Gov't Mule performs Oct. 21 at The Hall in Little Rock in a show that was rescheduled from April 22. Tickets, from $35 to $69.50, are available at ticketweb.com.

◼️ Paul Thorn performs Oct. 8 at the Collins Theater in Paragould, along with Jeremy McComb and Amber Hayes, and tickets, $35-$75, are on sale at paulthorn.uncledannyproductions.com.

◼️ ZZ Top performs Sept. 21 at the MAD Amphitheater in El Dorado, and tickets, $32-$342, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

