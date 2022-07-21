Karam returns to Pocono for first time since tragedy

Sage Karam planned to keep it simple, just a bike ride this week through the first turn at Pocono Raceway. An easy outing, no reporters around to ask questions, no fans wondering how he's feeling in his return to his hometown track.

Seven years ago, Karam triggered a wreck at the tri-oval track that killed IndyCar driver Justin Wilson and sunk Karam so deep into a depression that he doubted he would compete again. On his last visit to the track, his friend Robert Wickens was paralyzed in another IndyCar accident.

Pocono conjures memories of tragedy for the 27-year-old Karam. He wanted to go alone to remember -- but also reflect on his own, challenging journey.

"I've taken the necessary time I needed to take before I could properly go there," Karam said. "If I had the opportunity to race there before, I don't know that I would have been ready. If I'm not ready, I'm not going to do it. I don't want to put myself at harm or put anybody else at harm. I feel like now I'm able to maturely go there and do it."

Karam was a rising star in IndyCar and considered a potential face of the series when a seemingly simple spin as he led the August 2015 race shot his car into the wall. Wilson was struck in the head by a piece of debris from Karam's car that had bounced along the raceway surface. The 37-year-old British driver died a day later at a nearby hospital.

Karam was 20 years old and blamed himself for the freak accident. Riddled by guilt, Karam moped around his house. He couldn't sleep or eat and soon lost his ride driving for Chip Ganassi.

He not only couldn't shake the fatality, Karam's career never reached the heights expected after that race. He made sporadic starts in IndyCar and took the wheel for rallycross and sports cars races. He eventually landed in NASCAR in 2021 and raced in the Xfinity and Truck series. He'll make his fifth start of the season Saturday in NASCAR's second-tier series race at Pocono.

It's still his hometown track. The Nazareth, Pa., native, who now lives with his wife in nearby Easton, has prepped himself for an emotional return.

His father, Jody, helped Sage reconnect with a sports psychologist and got the former high school wrestler back involved in the sport as a coach. Karam eventually found the right marketing agency that offered emotional comfort and landed him a NASCAR ride with Alpha Prime Racing.

"My son took on way too much responsibility for that accident," Jody Karam said. "He self-imposed a lot of pain on himself and blame. I admire the way he matured and worked through it. He didn't do it alone."

Karam will race the Indy road course later this month while the rest of his NASCAR schedule is undetermined. Karam knows the scouting report on a full-time move to stock cars is grim: Danica Patrick, Dario Franchitti and Sam Hornish Jr. are among the open-wheel winners over the last 25 years who failed to find steady success in the bump-and-run world of NASCAR.

Karam has enjoyed stock cars so much, he now says he wants to race in the Cup Series.

"My No. 1 goal in life is to win the Indianapolis 500," he said. "But my focus has completely shifted to stock cars."