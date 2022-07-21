Leaving home

I am writing this because I love Little Rock, Ark., but I have decided to move away, after spending all but four years of my life here. My reasons for moving will resonate with some, infuriate others.

Growing up, I was taught, and thus believed, that abortion was wrong; that Black people are frightening, lazy, and inherently different than white people; that people on welfare are "freeloaders" who don't want to work; that homeless people are that way because they made bad choices; that women are not made for leadership.

Then, I became educated--in academia, by personal study, and, most of all, through my personal experiences. Here, in Arkansas, I experienced things that undid the beliefs I was handed (not just by my parents, but by my entire community).

At Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock, I saw firsthand the reality of working-class people, and the violence they experienced at the hands of systemic racism and generational poverty. I felt love, support, and acceptance from those people, and was awed by intelligent, informed discussion in the classrooms.

By seeing the power of my own leadership skills, married to my complete identification as a woman, as well as the damage done by men in the religious, educational, and political organizations I've been a part of here, my belief that women are not made to lead was undone.

When Mayor Frank Scott pushed for a penny tax to improve the quality of life in Little Rock, I was hopeful that our sidewalks would be repaired so that disabled people would be able to use them. I was hopeful that I would begin to feel safer in my home. I was hopeful that working-class people would have more financial support for early child care. I had, after all, seen for years people struggling because of these needs.

Then, in west Little Rock, I saw signs pop up that opposed the penny tax. Signs in front of giant, well-tended homes. Signs in front of the homes of people who pay thousands of dollars for their children to attend private schools. I couldn't believe it.

Then, the penny tax proposal failed. My hope in my Little Rock neighbors was shaken.

The fact that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, and people in my community have celebrated this, has undone the last bit of faith I had in our ability to hear, together, here, in Little Rock.

I have always had to be extra careful here about where I go, who I am around, because of our high crime rates (particularly violent crimes against women), but now I am terrified. Something could happen to my body that would affect my entire life, and I would have no power to undo it.

I have loved this city by donating to charities, supporting local businesses, babysitting and educating children in nearly every neighborhood we have, but this city does not love me, or my body, back.

I am moving to Minneapolis, Minn. Not because it is a perfect city (Rest in Power, Mr. George Floyd, and far too many others), but because I need a break from my home. My home is a place where love is mentioned on Sunday mornings, but overcome by greed and rampant discrimination the rest of the week, and the grief is sinking so deep in my bones that I feel I cannot stay another day.

I have the privilege of being able to leave for a while, but I carry in my heart the people who stay and fight--out of necessity, or love, or both--to make Little Rock a better home for all.

Lydia Bush is a soon-to-be-former Little Rock resident.