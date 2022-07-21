Apportioned tax cut

The budget surplus in Arkansas has created discussions among members of the Legislature with the governor about a further reduction in the top tax rate. Yet a reduction in the top tax rate inures solely to the benefit of persons earning the most money and provides no assistance to those less fortunate individuals most harmed by high inflation.

It would be simple to apportion the benefits of a tax reduction equitably by increasing both the floor and the ceiling of each tax bracket by a certain percentage. For example, if a bracket is $50,000 to $60,000 and the agreed percentage is 10 percent, the bracket becomes $55,000 to $66,000. If the top bracket is "over $90,000," it would become "over $99,000."

Raising the bracket amounts while leaving the rates alone directs the benefit of the tax reduction to those most in need and stimulates the overall economy because the tax reduction will be spent in Arkansas immediately on essentials rather than end up as an investment.

RICHARD A. WILLIAMS

Little Rock

Hazardous interstate

Slow-moving big trucks and out-of-state cars blocking the passing lane make Interstate 40 from Little Rock to Forrest City and back horrendous. There are very few "left lane is for passing" signs. On two recent afternoon round trips, there was no sign of a state trooper or highway police.

These trucks create a hazardous condition with cars darting from lane to lane in an effort to get ahead of them, not to mention traffic delays. It is past time for police officials to do something about it. The signs should be changed to read "left lane is for quickly passing."

STUART SOFFER

White Hall

Wrapped in a flag ...

Thinking about what we see in politics today, I am reminded of a quote I received from a friend and usually attributed to Sinclair Lewis: "When fascism comes to America it will be wrapped in a flag and carrying a cross."

It reminds me of someone whose face I see in the news every day. What about you?

JOHN DUPREE

Fayetteville

Freedom in balance

Voters, please listen: I believe the key to American democracy as we know it is to ensure that the Senate and the House remain in Democratic control. Anything short of that risks a return to WASP dictates that will erode our hard-fought wins for personal freedom.

NEAL WHEELER

Mountain Home