‘Like a gunshot’: Crow’s collision disrupts Washington County trial

FAYETTEVILLE -- Someone superstitious may have taken it as a bad omen Tuesday when a crow flew into a window of Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor's courtroom, shattering the outer glass and briefly interrupting a trial in progress.

Taylor recounted the incident just before a brief meeting of the county's Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee on Wednesday.

"It sounded like a gunshot," she said. "It sounded like someone had fired a .22 in the courtroom."

Crows have a long association with death, bad luck and other ill omens. In the 15th century Book of St. Albans, a group of crows is designated as "a murder" of crows. The book is an "etiquette manual" for gentlemen of the time, according to HistoryofInformation.com, and dealt with hunting and shooting and "provided instruction on how to comport oneself in the hunt."

The book includes terms for birds, game animals and other groups. A group of maidens, for example, is "a rage" while a group of nuns is "a superfluity." A group of monks is an "abominable sight." Other terms include an "impatience of wives" and a "cajolery of taverners."

According to Worldbirds.com, use of the term "murder" of crows is based on "old folk tales, superstitions and mythology." Crows have often been depicted as scavengers of the dead on battlefields.

"Scavengers in nature, crows have a rich association with death and are seen by some as pests, leading to their less than favorable connection with death and fear," according to the World Birds website. "Loud, rambunctious and very intelligent, crows have had a long history of being associated with the macabre."

Taylor said her court was in the middle of a criminal trial Tuesday when the unfortunate bird hit one of the floor-to-ceiling windows in the fifth-floor courtroom on the north side of the building.

"A witness was in the witness stand when there was a huge pop," Taylor said. "It got everyone's attention."

Taylor said people in the courtroom were looking around for the source of the "pop" when they realized a bird had flown into the window.

"We saw it had shattered the outside pane; the windows are double-paned," she said. "You could still hear the outside pane crack."

The trial for Roger Craig Harp was briefly interrupted Tuesday afternoon, just long enough to be sure what had happened and that there was no danger to anyone, Taylor said.

The jury on Wednesday returned a verdict finding Harp guilty of sexual extortion. He was sentenced to five years in prison and fined $5,000.

Taylor said she believes the crow was killed in the incident and the window will probably have to be replaced. She said it is something she had never experienced before in court.

"I've had electricity go out and other things happen but nothing like this," she said. "It was very interesting when it happened, but it didn't cause any upset in the proceedings."