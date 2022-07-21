Little Rock police investigating two killings as double homicide after link found

The shooting deaths of two people under investigation by Little Rock police since Tuesday night are now being treated as a double homicide that occurred on Reservoir Road around 9:45 p.m., according to a police report released Thursday.

No suspect has been named in the killings, yet. Police initially reported the two shootings separately on Twitter because the second victim, a man who has yet to be identified, was dropped off at Arkansas Children's Hospital around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The other man, 35-year-old DeAndre Jones, was pronounced dead shortly after police found him at the Beacon Hill Apartment Complex at 1801 Reservoir Road.

Detectives on the scene learned the two killings were connected in the course of the investigation.

On Wednesday, police spokesman Mark Edwards said it wasn't clear if the two shootings were related.

Often, it takes some time to determine where the shooting happened if a wounded victim arrives at an area hospital, especially if they die of their injuries.