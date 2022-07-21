Police beat: LR man, 25, charged in threats with knife; Vehicle chase ends with felon’s arrest

LR man, 25, charged in threats with knife

Little Rock police on Tuesday evening arrested a man who was reportedly threatening people with a knife at a Sixth Street McDonald's, according to an arrest report.

The restaurant's manager told police a little before 6 p.m. that a man, later identified as Clarence Marlow, 25, of Little Rock, was brandishing a knife at customers in the 515 W. Sixth St. location.

Officers made contact with Marlow based on the manager's description and arrested him. They also spoke with another man near the scene who said Marlow placed the knife against his throat, the report states.

Marlow is charged with aggravated assault and two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, all felony charges.

Vehicle chase ends with felon's arrest

Little Rock police and state troopers arrested a man Tuesday evening who led officers on a vehicle chase that ended when a trooper used the police vehicle to stop the man's car near Stagecoach Road, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock officers were trying to serve a felony arrest warrant on Israel Gould, 22, of Little Rock, when he fled in a vehicle at high speeds, avoiding traffic by cutting through an Exxon gas station lot and jumping the curb into another parking lot.

It was not immediately clear from the report where the chase began, but as it continued Gould reportedly struck a vehicle with a pregnant woman inside, and sometime later an Arkansas State Police trooper immobilized the vehicle to end the pursuit.

The report does not specify how the trooper ended the pursuit. Little Rock police are forbidden from ending a pursuit by force, such as ramming their vehicle into a suspect's vehicle or trying to box the suspect's vehicle in.

A search of Gould's home reportedly recovered a gun and materials used to create counterfeit checks.

Gould is a convicted felon from Illinois and cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with three felonies -- fleeing in a vehicle, second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons -- and two misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and committing a hit-and-run that caused property damage.