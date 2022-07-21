Mabelvale man arrested at Governor’s Mansion

A Mabelvale man arrested early Wednesday at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion was reportedly trying to speak with Gov. Asa Hutchinson about a bill and had alcohol and a gun in his car, according to an arrest report.

Leverto Holmes, 59, followed an employee through a secure gate at the governor's residence, leading Arkansas State Police to arrest him around 7:30 a.m., the report states.

Holmes told police he wanted to talk to Hutchinson about a utility bill, though it was not clear from the report what his objection was. Police reported finding a firearm in Holmes' possession and an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

The gun was in Holmes' vehicle and not on his person at the time of the arrest, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Hutchinson is in England this week, according to a Tuesday post on his Twitter. His spokeswoman declined to comment on the incident.

Holmes is a convicted felon, the report states, and cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with two felonies -- possession of a firearm by a certain person, and possession of a defaced firearm -- as well as lesser charges of having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and criminal trespass.