Man charged with murder in infant’s death in Miller County

TEXARKANA -- A local man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 2-month-old child.

Jeffrey Allen McPherson also is charged with tampering with physical evidence, according to documents in Miller County's 8th Circuit South. McPherson was arraigned Tuesday before Judge Brent Haltom, according to court documents.

On May 25, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department officers were dispatched to Wadley Regional Medical Center after receiving a report of a deceased 2-month-old child. At the hospital, police spoke to McPherson, who had reportedly been caring for the child.

McPherson was taken to Bi-State Justice Center to be interviewed by detectives. The infant's body was sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.

Police received the autopsy results on May 27, and the death was ruled a homicide. McPherson was arrested May 31 and booked into the Miller County jail. Bail is set at $500,000, according to court documents.

In Arkansas, first-degree murder is a Class Y felony punishable by imprisonment between 10 and 40 years.

Tampering with physical evidence is a Class D felony punishable by up to six years in prison or a fine not exceeding $10,000 dollars.