Man hospitalized after rolling down 65-foot ravine in Cross County

A man who was riding an ATV was transported to an area hospital after rolling down a 65-foot ravine, according to the Wynne Fire Department.

First responders were dispatched to the Military Trail at Village Creek State Park at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Thursday.

According to a post from the department’s Facebook page, Wynne firefighters, park rangers, Crittenden emergency personnel, and deputies located the person. The post states first responders had to hike over a mile to locate the man.

The man was checked for injuries and was carried back to the trail, where a helicopter waited to transport him to a nearby hospital at about 11:30 a.m., the fire department said. The post didn’t indicate the man’s condition.