RESTAURANT TRANSITIONS: McDonald’s demolition makes way for upgrade; Tropical Smoothie opening on Cantrell





Reports poured — well, trickled — in regarding the demolition in progress of the McDonald's at 10201 N. Rodney Parham Road at Breckenridge Drive in western Little Rock, on the fringe of the Breckenridge Village shopping center. A regional spokesman for the company confirms a brand new McDonald's will be built on the site, and that we should expect it to be open by mid-October.

A few blocks away at North Rodney Parham and Shackleford, demolition is close to complete on the former Shorty Small's.

The latest area outlet of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, at the Ranch, 17710 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, will have its grand opening, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, with giveaways — the first 50 dine-in guests get free smoothies for a year (small print: "Terms and conditions apply. Must purchase smoothie or food item . .... Must be dine-in guest, remain in line and be present at 7 a.m. when cafe opens to be eligible.") — and a 7 a.m.-5 p.m. raffle with chances to win door prizes including an Apple Watch and an adult-sized hoverboard. "Plus, tons of free swag and coupons" and activities for the kids. Saturday and Sunday specials include a $1.99 Smoothie Happy Hour. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is (501) 224-1113.

One of our readers spotted a banner in front of All in a Bowl, Suite 103A, 3000 Kavanaugh Blvd., in Little Rock's Hillcrest, that proclaims it is open. However, management, communicating via Facebook Messenger, says it isn't, at least, not quite: "Not officially or advertised," explaining, "A lot of wrinkles need to be ironed out before 'opening' opening." More than that, we cannot tell you. There does not yet appear to be an active listed telephone number for the business, nor do we have its operating hours, nor its menu. The Facebook page — facebook.com/allinabowl — still contains little more than a logo and a few hashtags: "#healthylifestyle #cafe #food #eathealthy #eatwell #lifestyle."

And while we're playing "Is It Open or Isn't It?," we still don't have anything official by deadline, but a neighbor says the drive-thru Chick-fil-A on the southeast corner of West Seventh Street and Broadway is supposed to open today. As of Tuesday, there wasn't anything on the website — chick-fil-a.com/locations/ar/7th-broadway (which was still reporting that the restaurant is "Temporarily Closed Due To Unforeseen Issues") or the Facebook page — facebook.com/ChickfilABroadway.

Something called The Bagel Shop has been popping up — most recently Sunday at Egg Shells Kitchen Co., 5500 Kavanaugh Blvd., in Little Rock's Pulaski Heights — drawing, by some accounts, long lines ahead of opening and reportedly selling out of bagels within less than an hour. A gentleman with a plummy British accent delivers a recorded message at the listed phone number, (501) 295-4457, urging folks to follow the Instagram page (instagram.com/thebagel.shop) to find out where they'll show up next. There is also a website, thebagel.shop, where we discovered an intriguing menu for the most recent pop-up — "Grampy Bob," a plain bagel with loaded lox spread, fresh cucumber, heirloom tomatoes and dill; "Jobu Topaki," a sesame bagel with chive spread, a Vietnamese-style nuac cham carrot salad, fried shallots and microgreens; and "Sofia Regina," a chili-fennel-asiago bagel with sun-dried tomato spread, pickled vegetables, hot sauce and parsley. Under the headline "Silly Things," there's also a PBJB, a plain bagel with peanut butter and wild blueberry jam. And, the website proclaims, "We are selling at local markets and pop-up events at locally owned businesses throughout Little Rock."

Crystal and Randy Childers, owners of Lucky's Sports Bar & Grill, 1101 Murphy Drive, Maumelle, damaged extensively in a July 9 fire, are still determining if they'll be able to rebuild. (The roof, for example, is gone, but the Arkansas Times reports firefighters were able to save Finn, the bar's red betta bar fish.) Meanwhile, the community is stepping up to help, including a recent spaghetti fundraiser to help the employees, and a GoFundMe account has been set up. Visit tinyurl.com/bdfmwwcu.

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, which has Arkansas outlets in Conway, Fort Smith and Rogers, is opening a location at 119 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville, possibly as early as sometime in August. We hear unconfirmed reports that locations are also pending in Jonesboro and Little Rock.

The Main Street Food Truck Festival and AY Magazine are teaming up for a People's Choice Award in advance of the festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 11 in the in 300-800 blocks of Little Rock's Main Street. Check out the lineup at tinyurl.com/3xw2den3 through July 31 and vote for your favorite — you can cast one vote per day. The winner will be announced Aug. 1.

Benton Parks and Recreation and State Farm agent D.J. Motley are putting on Bags, Brews & BBQ, 6-9 p.m. Friday at the Downtown Benton Farmers Market, 125 Ashley St., Benton. It'll feature one or more barbecue food trucks, a beer garden, a baggo tournament (overall winner gets free entry into a fall baggo league) and a kids zone with snow cones and bounce houses. Call (501) 860-9063 or email brandon.spurlock@bentonar.org.

Tacos Godoy will be among the food trucks at the Hispanic Heritage Month Art and Food Festival, Sept. 17 at North Little Rock's Argenta Plaza. It'll also be among the trucks vending at the Sept. 11 Main Street Food Truck Festival in downtown Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Seis Puentes Education and Resource Center hosts the second annual Hispanic Heritage Month Art and Food Festival, celebrating Hispanic culture and heritage with food trucks, art vendors and entertainment, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 17 at Argenta Plaza, 510 Main St., North Little Rock. Food trucks and vendors will include Kalua's, DolceLuna Bakery and Tacos Godoy. Entertainment will include performances by Ballet Quetzalli, which will also offer free dance workshops. Admission is free. Sponsor is the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau. Visit seispuentes.org or facebook.com/events/3362914950605571.

And our report last week on plans to expand the Another Broken Egg into Arkansas "misplaced" the location of the chain/franchise operation's headquarters. It's in Orlando, Fla.

Has a restaurant opened — or closed — near you in the last week or so? Does your favorite eatery have a new menu? Is there a new chef in charge? Drop us a line. Send email to: eharrison@adgnewsroom.com



