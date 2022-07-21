Missouri woman accused of stabbings faces charges in Garland, Saline counties

HOT SPRINGS -- A Missouri woman, who was arrested July 13 in connection with a string of stabbings across two countines, was booked Tuesday into the Garland County jail on a felony assault charge.

Jeannine Marie Downin, 50, who lists a Cole Camp, Mo., address, was reportedly taken into custody at 5:44 p.m. July 13 in the 2200 block of East Grand Avenue, after her vehicle was forced off the road by Arkansas State Police during a pursuit. She was critically injured as a result of the wreck and transported to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

Downin was released from the hospital Tuesday and booked into the jail at 2:59 p.m. on a felony charge of aggravated assault, punishable by up to six years in prison, which was filed on the day of the incident. She remained in custody Wednesday without bail by order of Garland County Circuit Court Judge Lynn Williams. Saline County also has a hold on her.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained Wednesday, the Garland County 911 dispatcher received a call July 13 in reference to an assault that had occurred at the intersection of Arkansas 128 and East Grand Avenue, or U.S. 70 east.

Three men were working at a construction site for a new Big Red Valero at that location when a blue car pulled into the parking lot and parked, one of the men told deputies.

After a few minutes, the woman driving got out of the car and approached the men, according to the affidavit. She walked up to one of the men, identified as Gilberto Martinez, and pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the arm and hand. She then got back in her car and left the property.

One of the other men followed the woman in his vehicle into Saline County where she stopped at the Big Red Valero at 11580 U.S. 70 in Benton. Once there, the woman stabbed two other individuals, the affidavit said.

According to a news release from the Saline County sheriff's office obtained July 14, the assailant stabbed a man in the chest while he was airing up a tire. Then she reportedly stabbed a female employee of the Valero in the upper arm outside the store before fleeing the scene.

All three stabbing victims were treated at hospitals and later released, the release said.

After fleeing from the Benton Valero, the woman approached a private residence on Crossroads in Saline County and attempted to stab another female before fleeing again on U.S. 70 back into Garland County, the release said.

Downin has been charged with two counts of first-degree battery and one count of aggravated assault stemming from the two stabbings and the attempted stabbing in Saline County.

The local affidavit said Garland County deputies made contact with Downin on East Grand Avenue after her return to Garland County, but she fled. Arkansas State Police were asked to assist, and a trooper performed a Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver that caused Downin's vehicle to overturn, and she was taken into custody.

The wreck occurred off the side of the service road near Ferrellgas, 2250 E. Grand, at around 5:43 p.m., according to reports.

Downin had tried to purchase a firearm within the two weeks prior to July 13 but was denied, the Saline County release said.

No motive for the attacks was indicated in either the affidavit obtained Wednesday or the earlier release.