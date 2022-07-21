More time suggested as PB school planned

The Pine Bluff School District Facilities Committee remains committed to going forward with the new high school project – even if it may take a little longer than planned.

That's what Kelvin Gragg, one of the district's assistant superintendents, told a group of 25 concerned citizens who attended Tuesday's night meeting.

He said that Superintendent Barbara J. Warren was going to recommend filing an extension on the project to give a yet-to-be-implemented local, limited-authority board more time to make recommendations and with hopes that building materials cost will eventually lower.

"It's a hit or miss when materials will go down," Gragg said. "But they will go down."

Warren did not attend Tuesday's meeting because she was quarantined with possible covid-19 exposure. Assistant Superintendent Phillip Carlock also joined Gragg at the meeting.

Warren has said previously that she expected the board to be in place between late fall and early spring. Gragg said he still assumed that was the timeline when several audience members questioned him.

State Education Commissioner Johnny Key still must recommend to the state education board to enact a local board. The PBSD is operating under authority of the Education Department, with Key acting as the district's board.

Key has not said when he will make his recommendation.

The ongoing question about whether to retrofit the current campus or relocate the high school to another location is still undecided. Warren has suggested previously about using the old Belair Elementary campus on Commerce Road and transforming it to a new school. That idea has been met with criticism.

Many citizens and alumni, including those attending Tuesday's meeting, prefer keeping the school where it is at 711 W. 11th Ave.

Gragg told the audience that he had toured the current campus earlier that day in a golf cart to access current security needs and examine campus buildings, including McFadden Gym that sits in a floodplain, 11 blocks south of Lake Saracen.

Any building in the floodplain, Gragg said, would have to be torn down and four to five feet added to the current location before the structure was rebuilt.

A city water line, Gragg said, may also run through the center of campus that could complicate renovations.

Gragg emphasized that a May security audit was ongoing. He said that the state has recommended an enclosure for the campus, which is currently opened with various entry points and staircases. Campus security is a major concern.

"We would want to make any security something to enhance the campus rather than make it look institutional," he said.

Gragg indicated some of the current razor and barbed wire may need to vanish to improve the school's image.

A simple coat of paint would make a difference on some buildings, Gragg said.

Audience members, however, complained about wasting money on making improvements to the current campus if a new one was going to be built.

They also pressed Gragg for most of the meeting about who would be on the limited-authority board. To the frustration of many attendees, however, Gragg repeatedly said that he did not know and that such a question would be addressed in the future by Warren and Key.