Motion seeks lawsuit’s dismissal, says Washington County officials have qualified immunity

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two Washington County justices of the peace have again asked that a federal lawsuit claiming they infringed on a local activist's rights to free speech be dismissed.

Clint Schnekloth sued Justices of the Peace Patrick Deakins and Sam Duncan in July 2021, claiming he was removed from county government meetings June 28, 2021, and July 15, 2021, and was deprived of his "guaranteed rights of speech and participation in democratic government."

The agendas for the meetings included declaring Washington County to be a "pro-life" county. Other topics included discussion of how the county could spend covid-19 relief money, the status of the county's Crisis Stabilization Unit, recycling programs in the county, a pay raise for County Attorney Brian Lester and raises for county elected officials.

According to the complaint, Duncan ordered a Washington County sheriff's deputy to remove Schnekloth from the June 28 meeting "for no apparent reason and without any good cause."

Deakins ordered a deputy to remove Schnekloth from the meeting room before the July 15 meeting started, according to the lawsuit.

Schnekloth claims the county has no policy governing the removal of people from a public meeting.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks earlier dismissed parts of the lawsuit.

On Tuesday, lawyers for Deakins and Duncan filed a motion for summary judgment, arguing they are entitled to qualified immunity from being sued.

According to the motion, Schnekloth made it clear he was not going to allow a meeting to proceed without disruption as long as he remained in the room, so Duncan asked -- but didn't order -- a deputy who was present if he would remove Schnekloth, who then left the meeting.

"He can point to no other actor who said that he or she would 'have to be removed' in order for the meeting to proceed in an orderly fashion. This unique and outright defiance -- and the chaos that it promised -- was the only reason for Duncan's request to the Deputy," according to the motion. "As such, the Plaintiff cannot prove that he was treated differently than someone 'similarly situated,' thus dooming his Equal Protection claim as no one else expressly swore to disrupt the meeting if he or she remained in the room."

Schnekloth's First Amendment claims against Duncan fail as well because of his unique misconduct, according to the motion.

The motion contends Deakins wasn't acting in his capacity as a justice of the peace July 15, 2021, when Schnekloth approached and accosted him before a meeting. A deputy asked Schnekloth to go into the hall and have a discussion, which Schnekloth did voluntarily, according to the motion.

"Justice of the Peace is not a full-time job and JPs are, and act as, private citizens, except when performing their official duties," according to the motion. "Deakins also did not eject or tell anyone else to eject Mr. Schnekloth from the upcoming meeting."

No one else waved their arms at Deakins or otherwise engaged in remotely similar behavior, according to the motion.

"Deakins did not take issue with Schnekloth, or respond to or about him, because of the content or anticipated content of Schnekloth's speech," according to the motion.

Rather, Deakins took issue with Schnekloth invading his personal space to wave his arms at Deakins when Deakins was acting as a private citizen, the motion argues.

The motion also argues there is no proof the events chilled anyone from speaking at future meetings. Schnekloth has continued to attend and speak at meetings of the Quorum Court and its various subcommittees, according to the motion.

Deakins won the Republican nomination for county judge in May and will face Democrat Josh Moody in the November general election.