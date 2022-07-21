



• Rock singer Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins will perform a charity livestream show next Wednesday to benefit the victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago that killed seven people and wounded more than 30. They, a 20-year resident of Highland Park, where the shooting happened, said the show will be at the city's plant-based tea house Madame Zuzu's, which he owns with his partner Chloe Mendel. "There are so many people here affected by this tragedy," Corgan said in an Instagram video. "It's very close to our hearts and we hope you'll participate and support as well." He said the show will feature several special guests. So far, Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and jazz saxophonist Frank Catalano have been named. The show will be streamed for free on the Smashing Pumpkins' YouTube page, and there'll be a link for viewers to donate.

• Cyndi Lauper's son, Declyn Lauper, was arrested in Manhattan last week when police said they found him in the driver's seat of a stolen car. Police said they noticed the illegally double-parked 2014 Mercedes Benz C350 at an intersection in Hamilton Heights about 1:40 a.m., and a computer check determined the car was stolen. The 24-year-old was arrested at the scene and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. Lauper is the only child of Grammy-Award winning Cyndi Lauper and her husband, David Thornton. He raps under the name Dex Lauper. He shared a photo of himself and his mother in an Instagram story. "Say what you want about me but keep my mother's name out your mouth," he wrote. "I couldn't have asked God for a better mother." In 2008, the "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" artist said she worried about the impact her fame had on her son. "He was 2 when he first realized I was famous," she told the Guardian newspaper. "It's hard for him. People look at him, and he feels the pressure of being my son."





Billy Corgan, the frontman for music group the Smashing Pumpkins, in Westlake Village, Calif., March 8, 2018. (Elizabeth Weinberg/The New York Times).





