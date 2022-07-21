National Merit shares 2nd group of winners

Thirteen recently graduated Arkansas high school students from the Class of 2022 are among 1,200 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. Colleges and universities.

They join 47 Arkansans and more than 2,600 nationally who were announced in June as recipients for college-sponsored award recipients.

The awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

This announcement is the fourth made by the National Merit Scholarship Corp. The organization named recipients of corporate-sponsored awards in April, winners of National Merit $2,500 Scholarships in May and the first group of college-sponsored awardees in June.

The second group of college-sponsored Arkansas recipients announced July 11 alphabetically by hometown -- with their high schools, scholarship-sponsoring institution and probable fields of study -- are:

Arkadelphia

Colin F. Phillips: Arkadelphia High School, Hendrix College, Computer Science.

Benton

Joseph T. Morris: Benton High School, University of Southern Mississippi, Library Science.

Bentonville

Jacob A. Harr: Haas Hall Academy, Bentonville, University of Kansas Harold Otto Scholarship, Journalism.

Luke W. Magnabosco: Bentonville High School, Indiana University Bloomington, Finance.

Conway

Paxson S. Amy: Conway High School, Vanderbilt University, Music.

Fayetteville

Benjamin R. Harp: Fayetteville High School, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Aerospace Engineering.

Little Rock

Tess A. Enemark: Central High School, Emory University, English Literature.

Rishik Kanchanapally: Central High School, University of Texas at Dallas, Computer Science.

William White: Little Rock Christian Academy, Ouachita Baptist University, Medicine.

Rogers

Winston D. Bounsavy: Haas Hall Academy, Rogers, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Computer Science.

John M. Phillips: Bentonville High School, Indiana University Bloomington, Computer Science.

Sherwood

Christian Daniel Wilson: homeschool, Harding University, Mechanical Engineering.

Springdale

Samantha G. Stark: Haas Hall Academy, Fayetteville, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Medicine.