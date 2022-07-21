Netflix shares rise despite customer loss

After losing more than a million customers in the first half of 2022, Netflix has a message for investors: It could have been worse.

The leader in paid streaming TV lost 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter, according to a statement Tuesday. That was less than half what Wall Street feared, thanks in large part to a new season of "Stranger Things," the service's most popular English-language series.

"We're talking about losing 1 million instead of 2 million -- our excitement is tempered by the less-bad results," Chairman Reed Hastings said on an earnings call. "But looking forward, streaming is working everywhere. Everyone is pouring in."

That cheered investors, with shares rising 7.4% in trading Wednesday in New York. This quarter, Netflix expects to sign up 1 million subscribers. While that's well short of the 1.83 million analysts forecast this period, it reverses the losses of the first half.

"With signs of stabilization in the subscriber base emerging, we believe the prospect of a prolonged period of subscriber losses is becoming increasingly unlikely," Stifel analyst Scott Devitt wrote in a research report on Wednesday. He upgraded his rating on Netflix to buy from hold following the earnings report.

Shares of Netflix jumped $14.81 to close Wednesday at $216.44. Streaming peers Walt Disney Co., Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. all rose more than 1% in Wednesday's premarket session.

Despite concerns about increased competition and a potential recession, Netflix remains confident in its position. The company said its share of total TV viewing in the U.S. hit an all-time high in June at 7.7%.

Management has responded to the subscriber slide by cutting costs and adjusting its strategy on several fronts. The company plans to introduce a lower-priced version of the service with advertising around early 2023, and is testing ways to charge customers for password sharing.

For the second quarter, revenue grew 8.6% to $7.97 billion, Netflix said. That missed Wall Street estimates of $8.04 billion, in part because of the strong dollar.

During the quarter, Netflix lost 1.3 million customers in the U.S. and Canada, its largest region, and another 770,000 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, its second-largest. Those are the steepest quarterly declines the company has reported in either place since it started supplying individual results from those markets.

Growth in the Asia-Pacific region offset those declines. Netflix added 1.1 million customers in APAC, after cutting prices in India.

Hastings had positioned Netflix as an advertising-free alternative to cable TV, but now says commercials are necessary to appeal to people who find the service too expensive. Netflix has raised prices several times and is now one of the most expensive streaming services.

"At a high level, Netflix's ambitions are to accelerate revenue growth while moderating its content investment growth," Morgan Stanley analysts led by Benjamin Swinburne wrote in a note to clients. "If successful, shares should outperform. However, it remains early in its monetization initiatives and while success is not priced in, neither in our view is failure."