3 state banks ready to release 2Q results

All three Arkansas public banks are set to report second-quarter earnings today, beginning before the stock market opens with results from Simmons First National Corp. and Home BancShares Inc. Bank OZK has scheduled its release for after the market closes at 3 p.m.

Pine-Bluff based Simmons opens the day with a scheduled 9 a.m. conference call with the investment community. Access is available at 1-877-270-2148 with passcode 10168365. The call also will be available live or in recorded version at simmonsbank.com for 60 days.

Conway-based Home BancShares, operating as Centennial Bank in most markets, is next with a 1 p.m. call that can be accessed at 1-844-200-6205, passcode 478807. The bank also will make the call available for one week at homebancshares.com.

Both Simmons and Home will include recent Texas acquisitions in their earnings for the first time. Simmons will add financials from Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. of Conroe and Home will include metrics from Happy Bancshares Inc. of Amarillo.

Bank OZK of Little Rock closes the day with its earnings release. The Bank has scheduled its conference call for 10 a.m. Friday. The call is available at ir.ozk.com or use this form to receive a dial-in number and personal pin. In addition, the call will be available on the website for 30 days.

-- Andrew Moreau

J.B. Hunt appoints Simpson president

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. said Wednesday that it has appointed Shelley Simpson as president of the company, effective August 1.

Simpson, 50, has served 15 years in executive leadership roles, most recently as chief commercial officer and executive vice president of people and human resources, in addition to leading International Services and Corporate Marketing for Hunt, according to a news release.

John N. Roberts III will continue to serve as chief executive officer and a member of the J.B. Hunt Board of Directors, a new management structure for the company, the release said.

"Over her tenure at J.B. Hunt, Shelley has worn multiple hats across our business, bringing a data-driven, experienced-based approach to every area she has led," Roberts said.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Index up to 757.75 after gain of 4.57

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 757.75, up 4.57.

"Equities closed higher for a second consecutive day on an increased risk appetite for investors as the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors outperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.