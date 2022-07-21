No partisan scam here





"This commission is a partisan scam," Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio regurgitated from the Trumpspeak app in his brain in February.

That was a big lie, to be distinguished from the Big Lie, which is that Donald Trump won the presidential race of 2020 that he lost.

Rubio appears now to have been substantially reassembled from the putty to which Republican rival Chris Christie reduced him in a GOP presidential debate in 2016. Christie challenged Rubio to think on his feet to demonstrate that he was more than programmed talking points. Rubio responded with repetition of programmed talking points, revealing himself unable--or afraid--to attempt independent thought.

Rubio faces reasonably vigorous Democratic opposition to his re-election in Florida, where Donald Trump is now John the Baptist to Ron DeSantis as the new Lord in town. Rubio was still talking the party line, this time about the special House committee investigating Jan. 6, which was months from its first public hearing at the time he pronounced clichéd judgment.

The House committee will air its second prime-time televised hearing this evening on all the major networks except, of course, Fox.

Its work has been the opposite of a partisan scam.

True, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected Republican flame-throwers for positions on the committee, knowing they would distract and redirect. But the two Republicans she appointed are straight-line real conservatives up to and including their independent patriotic belief that the Constitution must be protected against a megalomaniacal madman like Trump.

The case the committee has facilitated has been made directly by, among others, Trump's usually co-conspiring Attorney General Bill Barr, who drew the line at Trump's trying to use him to steal the presidency; Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who said he would vote for Trump again but simply could not oblige Trump's request that he "cheat" to declare Trump the winner of Arizona's electoral votes; Cassidy Hutchinson, a serious and articulate young woman who kept her eyes and ears open as the chief of staff's right hand in the Trump White House; and Pat Cipollone, Trump's attention-averse White House counsel who defended him in the first impeachment trial and confirms Hutchinson's account that he feared Trump was making himself and several others vulnerable to criminal charges.

The committee held its first public hearing on prime-time television. It then conducted daytime hearings featuring a barrage of chilling revelations--all from Republicans--about the real threat Trump posed to our democracy before and on Jan. 6, 2021.

Tonight the committee will return to prime time in what may be its summation unless something comes up later, such as the Secret Service finding its purged texts of Jan. 6 or actually presenting agents to deny under oath some of Hutchinson's testimony. The Secret Service calls a portion false in news releases, but not, as yet, for sworn-to-the-truth keeps.

Word from Washington is that tonight's hearing will corroborate and flesh out some of Hutchinson's accounts. That's particularly those about White House officials' concern during the afternoon horror of Jan. 6 that Trump wasn't lifting a finger to try to call off the civil war that his screwy and scruffy revolutionaries were waging in his behalf inside the U.S. Capitol at particular risk to Trump's own vice president, Mike Pence.

Reportedly, Matthew Pottinger, a deputy national security adviser known for a low profile and respect for the chain of command, and for great support of the Trump administration's foreign policy stances, will explain why he resigned Jan. 6. It was over the fact that he hustled to the Oval Office to ask about activating the National Guard as requested by the mayor of D.C., and was told it hadn't been done and apparently wouldn't be done.

Sarah Matthews, a deputy press secretary, is expected to testify that she and others were urging that Trump call down the revolutionaries mainly out of concern for Pence's safety. Then a tweet from Trump appeared. They were hopeful. But Trump, in that tweet, was ... attacking Pence, likely to fire up the Capitol-invading deplorables even more.

These case-makers aren't Democratic partisans, but eyewitnesses. They're Republicans still possessed of their minds rather than out of them.

They are heroic Americans putting their country over partisanship. And nothing is more important than revealing all of the monstrosity of Trump lest he become president again.

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democrat from Mississippi who is chairman of the select committee, will be absent this evening because he has covid. We all surely wish him well.

But there is benefit to his absence. It's that more time likely will go to U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, a fully conservative Republican who is smart, clear, competent, tough and unrelentingly effective in heaping her disdain on a man who, as noted foreign-policy conservative John Bolton told Jake Tapper the other day, didn't really ever think about attacking the Constitution or democracy.

He just really, really, really wanted to stay president because it would make him feel really, really, really special.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.







