North Little Rock police arrest 2 men in shooting that injured 2

Two men were arrested Tuesday on charges related to a Monday shooting that injured two people in the 3600 block of MacArthur Drive in North Little Rock, according to police.

Trevon Jackson, 19, of Sherwood and Keron Haymon, 19, of Jacksonville were arrested and charged with eight counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, according to a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department.

Both men were being held without bond Wednesday at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility, according to the release.

The release states that the victims, a man and woman, both 20, are listed in stable condition.