Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Lawrence Webb, 50, of 14835 County Road in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Webb was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Gentry

• Paul Martinez, 37, of 404 W. Second St. in Gentry, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Martinez was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Lonnie Franks, 57, of 1430 Magdalene Ave. in Chula Vista, Calif., was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Franks was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.