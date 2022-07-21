BASKETBALL

Harden agrees to 2-year deal

James Harden has agreed to a two-year, $68.6 million deal to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, a league source confirmed. Harden, 33, will make $33 million during the 2022-23 season. The deal also includes a $35.6 million player option for 2023-24, allowing Harden to potentially enter free agency again next summer. The agreement comes less than a month after Harden declined his $47.4 million player option for the coming season, which allowed the Sixers to bolster their depth and toughness during free agency by signing veteran forward P.J. Tucker with the full mid-level exception and forward Danuel House with the biannual exception. It was reported earlier this month that Harden would take about a $15 million pay cut for this season. The Sixers acquired Harden, the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player and a 10-time All-Star, at the last season's trade deadline in a blockbuster deal that sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets. Harden averaged 21 points, 10.5 assists, and 7.1 rebounds in 21 regular-season games with the Sixers, becoming more of a facilitator and pick-and-roll partner with MVP runner-up Joel Embiid than the dominant scorer he was as a Houston Rocket.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Transfer rules await OK

Division I college football players would have two periods of time -- one in the winter and one in the spring -- to enter the transfer portal and be immediately eligible to play if a proposed rule change gets final approval. The Division I Council endorsed on Tuesday several of the Transformation Committee's initial proposals and passed them on to the D-I Board for approval. The Board meets again early next month. The council also moved along recommendations for expanding the benefits schools can provide athletes without the need for a special exemption and concepts to improve the infractions process. The implementation of transfer portal "entry windows" would happen this coming school year if the proposals are approved as expected. The windows would be set specific to each sport. Athletes in winter and spring sports would be required to provide written notification of transfer for 60 days following the NCAA championship selections in their sport. In fall sports, including football, there will be two entry windows. The first would begin the day following championship selection and last 45 days. The second would be from May 1-15.

FOOTBALL

Niners' QB may seek trade

Jimmy Garoppolo can officially return to the practice field -- and start searching for his next home. The 49ers have now given their quarterback and his agents permission to seek a trade. Garoppolo has also been cleared for practice after March shoulder surgery. The team has signaled its desire for a trade since Garoppolo's season-ending press conference in which he said goodbye to the Bay Area media members who had covered him since midway through the 2017 season. The 49ers plan to go ahead with 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance under center, clearing the way to move on from Garoppolo and his cap hit of nearly $27 million.

Former Steelers WR dies

Charles Johnson, the Steelers' first-round pick in 1994, who spent five seasons with the team, has died at the age of 50, according to reports out of his home state. The news was reported by CBS 17 in Wake Forest, N.C., where Johnson had been assistant athletic director at Heritage High School. Johnson's cause of death has yet to be released, but police in Raleigh, N.C., are investigating after he was found during a welfare check Sunday in a hotel room. Despite growing up with a rough home life in San Bernardino, Calif., Johnson became the 17th overall pick in 1994 and had a career-best 1,008 yards receiving for the Steelers in 1996. He left as a free agent after the 1998 season, when he set career highs with 65 catches and seven touchdowns, and spent the next two years with the Eagles.

HORSE RACING

Taiba favored in Haskell

Taiba is the slight 7-5 favorite over the undefeated Jack Christopher in the $1 million Haskell Stakes on Saturday, the first major race for 3-year-olds following the Triple Crown. Taiba is trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, who is seeking to extend his stakes record with a 10th Haskell victory at Monmouth Park. Jack Christopher, the 3-2 second choice, will race around two turns for the first time in the 1 1/8-mile track. His four victories, including a 10-length win in the Woody Stephens Stakes at Belmont Park, have all come at distances of a mile or less. Jose Ortiz will be aboard for trainer Chad Brown. The Haskell marks a return to the spotlight for Baffert. Earlier this month, he completed a 90-day suspension handed down by the Kentucky Racing Commission for a failed post-race drug test involving Medina Spirit, who was first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby but was later disqualified.

TENNIS

Venus added to tournament

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams has been given a wild-card entry into the main draw of the National Bank Open in Toronto next month. She will compete in Toronto for the first time since 2019 and return to WTA Tour singles play for the first time since August 2021. The former world No. 1 and five-time Wimbledon champion last played when she partnered with Jamie Murray of Britain in Wimbledon's mixed doubles draw earlier this month. Williams is a 41-time WTA singles champion and Olympic gold medalist. Her sister Serena Williams was on the official entry list released last week for Toronto, which would mark her first North American hard-court event in two years, and comes of the heels of her first-round exit at Wimbledon in June.

Top seed advances

Top-seeded Anett Kontaveit advanced to the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Rebecca Peterson, while Andrey Rublev started with a victory in the men's draw. Kontaveit, ranked second in the world, broke Peterson's serve five times in their second-round match. The Estonian will take on Andrea Petkovic for a spot in the semifinals. It will be only Kontaveit's second appearance in a quarterfinal match since February after her season was disrupted by a coronavirus infection in the spring.