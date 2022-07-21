100 years ago

July 21, 1922

• Advance enrollment of teachers in the Arkansas Educational Association 1923 has exceeded 2,000 according to information received in the State Department of Education yesterday from D.T. Henderson of Lake Village, president of the association. Mr. Henderson wrote that he expects full 100 per cent enrollment of the state before the association meeting in November. State education officers yesterday said that 2,000 advance enrollments this early breaks all previous records. The association last year had a membership of 8,500. The are about 9,000 active teachers in the state.

50 years ago

July 21, 1972

• Mrs. Donna Karen Sample ... was sworn in Thursday as a federal probation officer for the Eastern Judicial District of Arkansas. Federal Judge J. Smith Henley, who administered the oath, said Mrs. Sample was the first woman ever to be designated a federal probation officer in Arkansas. Mrs. Sample, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Albert J. Batten, of Paragould, has worked for about five years as a clerk in the probation office. Her appointment is part of a new in-service training program designed to upgrade advancement opportunities for government employees. Under the program, Mrs. Sample will only work part-time as a probation officer and will retain her duties as a clerk stenographer. Her appointment as a probation officer will extend until the end of the year.

25 years ago

July 21, 1997

FAYETTEVILLE -- The cost of new tires in Arkansas is on the rise, due in part to the precarious financial position of some state-mandated programs created to dispose of worn-out tires. On Aug. 1, the $1.50 state fee collected on the sale of each passenger and truck tire will rise to $1.75. The fee funds tire disposal programs. But a more significant change approved last spring by state lawmakers authorizes the state's 17 regional solid-waste management districts to impose their own disposal fee on large truck tires. Several districts lobbied for the fee, approved in Act 1292 of 1997, to shore up their tire disposal programs. Those programs were losing money because the funds they received from the state fell short of covering disposal costs for large truck tires. ... The new law, signed by Gov. Mike Huckabee on April 9, permits each district to adopt a truck tire fee that, when added to the $1.75 state fee, equals the district's actual cost of disposing of a truck tire. The maximum combined total of the two fees cannot exceed $4, according to the law.

10 years ago

July 21, 2012

• The Little Rock Technology Park Authority should do a better job of involving residents in its site-selection process, according to a report from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Institute on Government. Adopt what has worked in other cities' successful research parks but keep in mind that what works there might not work in Little Rock, the report said. The 11-page report, released through the park's authority board late Friday afternoon, was requested by UALR Chancellor Joel Anderson. The institute staff studied dozens of other urban research parks across the country to determine the best way to move forward and to learn which factors lead to a park's success. Some of the findings in the report had community activists saying, "I told you so." Other conclusions were less relevant because of the authority's recent decision to open the site-selection process to alternative locations other than the three residential sites previously studied. ... The technology park is a partnership between the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, UALR, the city of Little Rock and the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce. Arkansas Children's Hospital is a research partner in the facility and will contribute seed money but will not participate in the park's formation. The goal of the park is to attract private companies and funding to further the research developed at the city's universities and research hospitals. Plans for the park have changed since its inception, but the authority has said it's looking for roughly 30 acres to build 10 buildings that may take a decade or more to complete.