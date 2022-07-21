Pine Bluff letter: Renew commission

Renew commission

Editor, The Commercial:

Safety is number one! What’s wrong with bringing back the Pine Civil Service Commission?

Eleven young people less than 19 years old have died violently in Pine Bluff in 20 months. How many of our youngsters must die, and how many businesses must leave or relocate while others turn away from Pine Bluff? How many new residents will look elsewhere to reside and raise a family because of public safety?

I believe the mayor and the city council are doing the best they can as it relates to public safety, but it’s not enough. Serious consideration ought to be given to re-establishing the Pine Bluff Civil Service Commission, Ordinance #2629 (A.C.A. §14-51-211).

None of the present council members were on the council when the commission was abolished; therefore they have little knowledge about the positive job it did for public safety. Abolishing the Civil Service Commission was a bad idea then, and for it to remain dormant is not a good idea today.

The commission was abolished to allow political power to rest in the hands of one person. After this took place, public safety suffered. Again, it’s time to do the right thing and re-establish the Pine Bluff Civil Service Commission.

REV. JESSE C. TURNER,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, PINE BLUFF INTERESTED CITIZENS FOR VOTER REGISTRATION INC.



