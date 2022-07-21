Police: 2 killed in Little Rock

Little Rock police were investigating Wednesday after two people were killed overnight Tuesday, according to authorities.

At about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responding to a shooting call at 1801 Reservoir Road found a person dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a Twitter post from the department.

Detectives also were notified of a victim who showed up at Arkansas Children's Hospital shortly after 10 p.m., a separate Twitter post states. Police said the victim died of his injuries.

Authorities were working Wednesday morning to identify where the person at Arkansas Children's Hospital was fatally injured.

According to the posts, both victims were male, though their names weren't immediately released.