Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: 2 killed in Little Rock

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:28 a.m.

Little Rock police were investigating Wednesday after two people were killed overnight Tuesday, according to authorities.

At about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responding to a shooting call at 1801 Reservoir Road found a person dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a Twitter post from the department.

Detectives also were notified of a victim who showed up at Arkansas Children's Hospital shortly after 10 p.m., a separate Twitter post states. Police said the victim died of his injuries.

Authorities were working Wednesday morning to identify where the person at Arkansas Children's Hospital was fatally injured.

According to the posts, both victims were male, though their names weren't immediately released.

Print Headline: LR police looking into two homicides

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT