Police identify deceased woman found in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- Police have identified the body of the woman they found in the 1700 block of Rogers Avenue on the morning of July 14 following a next-of-kin notification.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, said in a news release Wednesday the body of Amber King, 33, of Texas was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy. Police do not suspect foul play in her death.

Anyone who has information that can assist the department in its ongoing investigation are asked to call (479) 709-5000.