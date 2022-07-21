Preliminary injunction bars Pulaski County JP from attending meetings, voting

Pulaski County Justice of the Peace Kristina Gulley won't be able to participate in her official duties as she waits a final decision in a case brought by the state, according to a judge's ruling on a preliminary injunction Wednesday.

"An injustice has been done to me," Gulley said following the hearing. "I feel it is political. People are trying to micromanage who they want on the board. It is about the votes and who the voters want to represent them. I do plan to fight this to the very end."

In May, Circuit Judge Chip Welch ruled that any votes cast for Gulley in the past primary or November elections would be ineligible because of two hot check misdemeanors from 1997 and 2003.

A complaint filed May 2 by Henry and Detrice Robinson outlines numerous Arkansas Supreme Court decisions where hot checks have been considered "infamous crimes," including a 2020 decision by the court in Wyatt v. Carr and the Pulaski County Board of Election Commission.

The complaint did not ask for a ruling on if Gulley could complete her term, which ends Dec. 30. Welch also did not offer a ruling on Gulley completing her term.

In June, Prosecutor Attorney Larry Jegley and County Judge Barry Hyde petitioned Circuit Judge Chip Welch to remove Gulley from office and require her to repay the $29,037 in salary and benefits that she's received since taking office.

During Wednesday's hearing Welch made it clear that he doesn't support the law that keeps those with hot check offenses from holding office.

"I think everyone knows I'm not a big fan of this, but I'm bound to follow the Supreme Court," Welch said.

The preliminary injunction, decided by Welch on Wednesday, bars Gulley from attending meetings and voting while the case waits for trial.

Justin Blagg, coordinator for Pulaski County Quorum Court, was a witness during the hearing and said any vote Gulley makes could be challenged in court later because a court has ruled she's ineligible to run for office.

"It could be a major or minor vote," Blagg said. "If it was appropriation for a roads project, we could be missing out on the opportunity to get those projects done."

Blagg said parliamentary procedure is about tactic and strategy and even an abstained vote could change the quorum of the board.

Gulley attended the May meeting and abstained on votes, Blagg said. He said Gulley's chair and name tag were removed from the table for the June meeting via instruction by Hyde.

Gulley told those attending the hearing that she had no reason to believe she should not continue to participate in meetings because there wasn't a court ruling on whether she could continue holding public office.

Matt Campbell, Gulley's attorney, also questioned the validity of records used during the original case. He said court records that were used to say Gulley had a conviction aren't official records and often have error.

He said a background check Gulley received by the Arkansas State Police, which shows no conviction, is more accurate.

Frank Jenner, Pulaski County staff attorney, argued that state police background checks also have errors where information isn't entered correctly.

At some point during the argument, Welch sarcastically stated, "Mr. Campbell, it sounds like they've plugged all the loopholes to keep Arkansans safe from people who've had hot checks."

At the end, however, Welch sided with Jenner and granted the preliminary injunction.

"Kristina, I'm sorry," Welch said during the Zoom hearing. "I would say this has been interesting, but I don't think when you affect lives like that, you should say that."

Welch also encouraged Campbell to file an appeal.

"I would love to put the Supreme Court on the spot," Welch said.

Campbell said after the hearing that he plans to appeal the decision.

"I want to see a change in Arkansas," Gulley said. "I want to see a change in these election laws. I want to see accountability for county officials."

Barry Jefferson, another Democrat, was the only candidate running against Gulley. A similar hot check complaint was filed against him, removing him from the race.

Jefferson and Gulley had a heated campaign in 2020. A Pulaski County sheriff's office report was filed about Gulley by Jefferson in February 2020, claiming Gulley was harassing him -- something Gulley disputed.

As of Wednesday, the state has not filed a petition requesting back pay from Jefferson for the years he held office.