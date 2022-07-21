Prosecutors drop case against former Rogers firefighter accused of child abuse

BENTONVILLE -- Prosecutors dismissed a felony charge against a former Rogers firefighter accused of shaking his 4-month-old child.

William Bagwell, 30, was arrested in August in connection with domestic battering, but prosecutors decided recently not to file charges against him.

"William Bagwell was never guilty of anything," said Shane Wilkinson, Bagwell's attorney. "It's a shame he was arrested and his life was upended in the first place. Some of the most renowned experts in the nation agreed that he committed no crime at all."

Wilkinson said he hired two experts who both independently said Bagwell did not do it.

Rogers police started investigating after a 911 call July 26 concerning a nonresponsive infant, according to a probable cause affidavit. Bagwell said his son wasn't acting right, according to the affidavit.

The boy was taken to Mercy Medical Center where it was determined he had suffered head trauma causing a skull fracture and bleeding on his brain, according to the affidavit. The child was transferred to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

A doctor at the children's hospital diagnosed the boy's injuries as a result of child abuse, according to the affidavit. The doctor reported the boy's eyes had ruptured blood vessels and damage to the retinas; the boy also had a fractured rib.

Bagwell initially told police his son rolled out of his arms and onto the floor, but later told police the boy had been fussy and wouldn't eat that day, according to the affidavit. Bagwell said he was frustrated and lost his composure. He admitted to shaking his son out of frustration, according to the affidavit.

Joshua Robinson, deputy prosecutor, filed a motion that the defense provided prosecutors with reports from two credible experts calling Bagwell's guilt into question, and prosecutors now have reasonable doubt of Bagwell's guilt and cannot ethically proceed with the prosecution.

Bagwell was fired from the Rogers Fire Department after his arrest, Wilkinson said.