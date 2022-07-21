Quilters society meets in Stuttgart

The Grand Prairie Quilt Society met July 13 at the First Christian Church fellowship hall in Stuttgart, with eight members present.

A member opened the meeting with the thought for the day, "Quilters are not greedy, they are just materialistic."

A member reported that she checked with Easter Seals and they need bibs from infant size through kindergarten ages. They also need slipcovers for the weighted blankets. The group decided they would look for patterns and make some bibs for the next meeting. A member volunteered to make the blanket covers since she had the right size panels for this.

Show and Share:

A member had several lap robes she made for her brother's church in Chicago.

After the meeting adjourned, the members got busy on their various projects:

A quilter stitched on her Leaves and Acorns cross-stitch panel.

A quilter worked on arranging the album of drawings she uses in her paintings.

A quilter sewed on a baby quilt for her friend's grandchild.

A quilter finished up several burp pads.

A quilter cut out several 9-patch blocks for a new quilt top.

A quilter crocheted on a red, blue, and gray afghan for the retreat.

"The group took time out for lunch and especially enjoyed a lemon cream pie and a Karo nut pie. Many an interesting story was passed around the group. After eating two pieces of pie, we waddled to our work stations and tried to get back to work on our projects. All in all, it was a most successful day," a spokeswoman said.

The next meeting will be Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. at the church. Interested people are urged to join them.