Richardson sworn in as new chief of police





Persevering. Honest. Trustworthy. Fortitudinous. Dedicated. Compassionate. Experienced.

Those were words used to describe Tollette, Ark., native Denise Richardson, of the Pine Bluff Police Department, who was sworn in as the new chief of police by the 6th Division Circuit Court Judge Earnest E. Brown Jr. Wednesday to a standing-room-only courtroom.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington stood proudly as she watched the overflow of people line the walls and hallway, which she said showed the support for her selection of Richardson as the new chief.

Washington announced former Pine Bluff Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr.'s retirement on Friday and confirmed that Deputy Chief Richardson would be promoted to chief of the Pine Bluff Police Department after Franklin decided to retire. The now-former chief said he based his decision on a review of state standards required to serve as permanent chief.

Richardson comes with 28 years of law enforcement experience, and though not the first female chief of police, she is the first female chief to work her way through the ranks within the Pine Bluff Police Department as a sergeant, lieutenant and captain leading multiple divisions, working as a detective and being a liaison to other law enforcement agencies.

Witnessed by family, friends, colleagues, sorority sisters, and city and county elected officials, Richardson took the oath to "discharge the office of the chief of police."

Her mother, Elaine Stewart, held the Bible as Richardson was solemnly sworn in. Her sons, Foster Richardson II and Allen Richardson III, conducted the pinning ceremony, removing her old badge and replacing it with her new Pine Bluff Chief of Police badge.

"I call it an assignment because that's what it is. It's not just for me. It's an assignment for us all," said Richardson, who emphasized community should come before policing during her acceptance speech. "We all know the challenges that we face and we all have a duty to contribute. Your police department is not an island to itself. We should not feel separated from the people we serve and you should not feel separated from us."

Richardson thanked Washington for being a "risk taker." "I know that this is a decision that demands trust and faith on your part," Richardson said to Washington, adding that she is looking forward to working alongside the mayor and the city council.

Richardson also addressed the members of her department, encouraging them to persevere.

"You have a wonderful opportunity here to begin again. You have a chance to create the kind of police department that you can be proud to work for. If we all just do one thing extra, we will win, just one thing at a time," said Richardson. "We won't always agree but we will always stand shoulder to shoulder so know who you are. Look forward. Bend but don't break. Finish strong. We are Pine Bluff police, we are Pine Bluff proud, and we are Pine Bluff strong."

During an emotional moment during the ceremony, Richardson remembered her friend and colleague Detective Kevin D. Collins, who was shot and killed in October of 2020 while conducting an investigation at a hotel.

As Collins' mother, Donna Hobbs, who sat in the family section, began to cry, Richardson expressed her love for them both. Her words of empathy brought tears to many in the audience including Washington, who also had a special bond with Collins.

"Everyone knows what we lost less than two years ago," said Richardson. "If our family at the police department is still suffering, I know your family is still suffering. We love you. We love your son. 520 forever."

Law enforcement officers came from several states away to witness the event and were joined by members of Richardson's sorority, Delta Sigma Theta. The new chief expressed her gratitude for everyone's support, giving special thanks to the women she met while attending the 139th Session of the Southern Police Institution Officers Course, two of whom traveled more than 500 miles to celebrate Richardson's promotion.

She also thanked her parents, siblings and extended family for supporting her career choice and her decision to remain in law enforcement.

She thanked the former chiefs of police for the Pine Bluff Police Department for their service as well as former and current deputy chiefs.

Giving thanks to God, Richardson ended her acceptance speech to a standing ovation, saying "service before self" as the city of Pine Bluff 's new top police officer.





Foster Richardson II (left to right) and Allen Richardson III pin the chief of police badge on their mother, Denise Richardson. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)







Tollette, Ark., native Denise Richardson was sworn in as the new chief of police on Wednesday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)







6th Division Circuit Court Judge Earnest E. Brown Jr. (left to right), Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, Pine Bluff Police Chief Denise Richardson and Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. pose for a photo on Wednesday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)







A courtroom full of supporters attend the ceremony on Wednesday to witness the swearing in of Denise Richardson as the new Pine Bluff chief of police. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)





