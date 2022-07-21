Rogers Planning Commission approves The District development, apartment rezoning

ROGERS -- The Planning Commission unanimously approved on Tuesday night construction to add to The District, a mixed use development in the Pinnacle Hills area, just west of Interstate 49.

Recently approved plans for the development include a 40,539-square-foot building, a 61,683-square-foot building and paved parking on 7.6 acres at 4301 S. J.B. Hunt Drive, according to a staff report.

Located in the city's uptown commercial mixed use zoning district, The District will include about 92,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 100,000 square feet of office space above the retail, according to the website of Whisinvest Realty, LLC.

A boutique hotel with a convention center and a multistory residential community is also planned for the development, the website states.

Nearby retail and restaurant centers including Fuzzy's Taco Shop, Mirabella's Table and Smitty's Garage are a part of the existing District properties.

The buildings approved at Tuesday's meeting are part of an ongoing larger project with some buildings already approved and built, said Jay Young of Development Consultants Inc.

"There's going to be another phase that will follow onto this one that will continue the development," Young said.

Phase two plans will expand the development east toward a creek, he said.

In other business, commissioners voted to allow a rezoning for a development that plans to add 120 apartment units and 10 duplex units southwest of Walnut and 28th streets.

The proposed development, The Grotto at Osage Creek, includes three-story apartments, two-story duplexes, a pool house, clubhouse and maintenance building on the west side of the intersection of South 28th Street and West Chateau Drive, according to a city staff report.

Commissioners unanimously approved, with Kevin Jensen abstaining, the rezoning of the 8.1 acres from the residential multifamily zoning district to the neighborhood commercial district, as well as a density concept plan of 16.1 units per acre.

The development will access the city's trail system and provide bike racks for residents, according to a report from Crafton Tull. The city's Master Street Plan shows a future trail corridor along the south side and east of the property, the report states.

Connor Threet of Crafton Tull said the development will also try to add a commercial aspect, like a coffee shop, into the clubhouse area.

Kayvan Afrasiabi spoke in favor of the project. Two residents voiced concerns, including possible impacts on area traffic.