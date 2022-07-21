School police chief’s firing makes agenda

UVALDE, Texas -- Facing intense public pressure, Uvalde's top school official has recommended the firing of the school district police chief who has been blamed for the botched law enforcement response to the elementary school shooting nearly two months ago that killed two teachers and 19 students.

The South Texas city's School Board announced Wednesday that it will consider firing Chief Pete Arredondo at a special meeting Saturday. Arredondo has been accused by state officials of making several critical mistakes during the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

School officials have previously resisted calls to fire Arredondo. The announcement comes two days after a meeting where the School Board members were lambasted for more than three hours by members of the public, who accused them of not implementing basic security at Robb, of not being transparent about what happened and of failing to hold Arredondo to account for his actions.

Confronted with parents' vociferous demands to fire Arredondo and warnings that his job would be next, Superintendent Hal Harrell said Monday that the police chief was a contract employee who could not be fired at will. The agenda for Saturday's meeting includes the board discussing the potential firing with its lawyer.

Arredondo, who has been on leave from the district since June 22, has faced blistering criticism since the massacre, most notably for not ordering officers to immediately breach the classroom where an 18-year-old gunman carried out the attack. If fired, Arredondo would become the first officer ousted from his job after the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Although nearly 400 officers from various agencies were involved in the police response that took more than an hour to confront and kill the shooter, Arredondo is one of only two known to have faced discipline. His attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The move to potentially fire the chief follows the release of a damning 80-page report by a Texas House committee that blamed all levels of law enforcement for a slow and chaotic response. The report found that 376 law enforcement officers massed at the school, with more than half coming from state and federal agencies, but that they "failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritize saving innocent lives over their own safety."

According to the committee, Arredondo told lawmakers he didn't consider himself the on-scene commander in charge and that his priority was to protect children in other classrooms. The committee report called that decision a "terrible, tragic mistake."

Information for this article was contributed by Paul J. Weber of The Associated Press.

A portrait of shooting victim Eliana Torres is carried by a family member leaving a special meeting of the Board of Trustees of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District where parents addressed last month's shooting at Robb Elementary School, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Parents and family of students hold protest signs during a special meeting of the Board of Trustees of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District where parents addressed the shootings at Robb Elementary School, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

