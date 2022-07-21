Scott, other mayors discuss gun violence

New York City Mayor Eric Adams met with several other mayors from around the country Wednesday at Gracie Mansion to discuss how to better tackle gun vio­lence and to "send a strong message on the national level and the state level."

Before the discussion at the mayor's official residence, Adams and three other mayors -- St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. -- spoke on Good Morning America to lay out some of their goals.

"We're dealing with the same problem, a $9 billion industry that's profits are turning profit into pain in our communities," Adams said. "We want to mobilize, strategize, learn from each other and see best practices."

When asked by Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos about what Scott can hope to accomplish as a mayor in a red state where legislation would seem to be a non-starter, Scott said, "While violent crime is decreasing in the city of Little Rock, we understand that we have to bring attention as we address gun violence as an epidemic in our communities."

According to a weekly report from the Little Rock Police Department, as of July 18, overall violent crime -- homicides, forcible rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults -- is down 4% so far this year compared to the same period a year ago, but the numbers of homicides and robberies are up 19% and 44%, respectively.

Scott told Stephanopoulos that "we have to address the guns," adding, "Anytime that you have the ability to have a gun in a church or in a park, we can't find this cold comfort when it happens at our doorstep."

The mayors who met on Wednesday are members of Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a coalition that is part of the gun-control advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety as well as the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, according to a news release.

Adams told Good Morning America that one of their goals is to use a "centralized database to show where guns are coming from, who are the manufacturers."

Creating such a database could serve as a tool in lawsuits against manufacturers from victims of gun violence and their families.

"Five manufacturers in this country are producing over 50% of the crime, the guns that are used in crimes," Adams said. "We must learn from each other united as mayors."

According to the news release, Little Rock and 11 other cities on Wednesday published data on the manufacturers of "crime guns" recovered in their jurisdictions. Based on the numbers, the top manufacturer of such weapons was Glock in nine of the 12 cities, Everytown for Gun Safety reported.

"This data will help pull back an informational blackout curtain that has obscured our leaders and community members from seeing how often guns are recovered from crime scenes, even when no shots are fired," Scott said in a statement included with the news release. "Mayors and law enforcement officials will now be able to take data-driven steps to hold gun dealers and manufacturers accountable and to keep these deadly weapons out of the wrong hands."

Since late April, Scott has served as the president of the African American Mayors Association -- a partner organization for Wednesday's summit.

Last month, New York City Councilman Shaun Abreu introduced a bill that would require the New York City police and the mayor's office to publicly identify the locations and details of firearms seizures, including information on the dealers who sell guns and where they operate. Abreu told the Daily News on Wednesday that he expects the bill will be approved by the full City Council next month.

Jones described the mayors' effort as a response to the federal government's relative inaction on the issue. Last month, President Biden signed off on the first significant gun control law in decades. The law incentivizes states to adopt red flag laws, which would pave the way for courts to remove guns from people considered a threat. But many gun control advocates say it's too little, too late, especially in light of recent mass shootings like the ones in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.

"If this were any other industry and it was as deadly, then the government would have already acted to make sure that we got rid of whatever was killing our citizens, and we haven't seen that sort of action from the federal government," Jones said. "We have to look at the root causes and look at other strategies to try to cure gun violence in our communities."

Adams has been demanding more help from the federal government for months as he's faced a number of high-profile shootings in New York City.

Earlier this week, Adams praised President Biden for appointing a new head to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, but on Wednesday he suggested more could be done on that front -- in addition to the database he and other mayors are working on.

"We need more help from the federal government," he said. "Let's make sure we expand on the number of ATF agents. Let's do information sharing for the first time. This database that we're going to use where guns are coming from -- we're encouraging others to share this information."

Information for this article was contributed by Joseph Flaherty of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.