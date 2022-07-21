Smittle turns to autoharp amid covid, debuts album





At the beginning of the pandemic, Little Rock vocalist Stephanie Smittle decided to learn how to play an instrument. Her weapon of choice? A 21 bar, 36-string, matte black OS73CE Oscar Schmidt electric autoharp.

"The autoharp was a little bit inevitable for me," she says with a chuckle. "I feel like it's the instrument that a non-instrumentalist picks up. Of course, there are very skilled autoharp players, but I feel it's one of the most democratic instruments."

It was a way to stay creative when the spread of covid-19 wouldn't allow her to work with other musicians (not only does she perform with the Smittle Band, she has sung on recordings by Brian Nahlen, Mark Currey, Stephen Koch, heavy metal group Iron Tongue, classical composer Karen Griebling and more).

Most importantly for us, though, is that Smittle used her new instrument to write songs for a new album. The result is a stunning self-titled solo debut that features her radiant voice accompanied almost exclusively by her autoharp. The album is streaming now and will be released on a 180-gram vinyl record Aug. 8. See stephaniesmittle.bandcamp.com/ for details.

Smittle, along with bassist Kami Renee and vocalist Mercedes Anderson, will perform Friday at New Deal Studios & Gallery in Little Rock.

Made at Blue Chair Recording Studio in Austin and produced by Darian Stribling, the record is an incandescent collection of 10 songs that feel at times like folk rock from outer space, thanks in large part to the minimalist, ethereal sounds of Smittle's autoharp strumming.

"There were some surprises for Darian and I," she says. "There is one point where it sounds like there's a French horn in there, but it's the autoharp."

Smittle, a native of Cave Springs and entertainment editor for the Arkansas Times, is a skilled and observant lyricist unafraid to express vulnerability and wonder and rage. Throughout the new record she explores themes of fractured families, love, death, greed and escape.

"Anna," the opening track, is loosely based on the life of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, whose coverage of the Chechnyan War angered Russian officials. She was found shot to death in an elevator in 2006.

"She covered that war in 2005 in a way that was very threatening to the Russian government and Vladimir Putin," Smittle says. "I find her life really inspiring."

"The Carpenter and Me" is a touchingly sad account of the tensions that arise when political and social views threaten the narrator's relationship with a beloved grandparent. "Vita" is an old-fashioned murder ballad with the title character, a knife-toting "butcher by profession," taking revenge on her sister's cigar-smoking rapist.

"I'm from the hills of Arkansas," Smittle says. "Singing a murder ballad on an authoharp is requisite material for me."

"Your Old Number" is a haunting song that came from the 2018 death of Smittle's mother.

"Grieving is all the things you think about, but it's also very clarifying," she says. "Despite the pain and exhaustion, I believe that grievers also have access to new insights. It can teach you about how tenuous being alive is, about how frightening that is but also how wondrous that is."

Life during the pandemic has also had its share of lessons.

"If the pandemic did one thing for artists, it maybe encouraged us to think in terms of, like, we can't wait for the perfect time to say what we have to say," Smittle says. "There is no perfect time other than when you're ready."

Stephanie Smittle

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: New Deal Studios & Gallery, 2003 S. Louisiana St., Little Rock

Admission: Donations accepted




