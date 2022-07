1. Not wet.

2. To shed tears.

3. A common small insect with wings.

4. A woman's undergarment.

5. A resort with mineral springs.

6. Funny in an understated, sarcastic or ironic way.

7. An old word meaning "your."

8. To be interested in someone's personal life in a way that is offensive.

9. A small enclosure where pigs are kept on a farm.

ANSWERS:

1. Dry

2. Cry

3. Fly

4. Bra

5. Spa

6. Wry

7. Thy

8. Pry

9. Sty