A Texarkana man was killed late Tuesday in a crash on U.S. 67 in Fulton County, according to a preliminary fatality report by Arkansas State Police.

Jaydon Riley, 20, of Texarkana died around 10 p.m. when his 2004 Chevy left the road and crashed into a bridge, overturning.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.