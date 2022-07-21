Texas win on minds year later

ATLANTA -- A recurring topic at SEC Media Days has been the University of Arkansas' 40-21 victory over soon-to-be SEC rival Texas last September.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey mentioned the game Monday in relation to maintaining rivalries within the structure of a new scheduling model that has yet to be determined after Texas and Oklahoma join the league, and he did so again Wednesday during an appearance on SEC Network.

"People forget the history that exists between Arkansas and Texas, dating back to just incredible games in the '60s," Sankey said. "Having been there in Fayetteville last fall for the game, it got a little bit more active on the field after the game than we like, but that's enthusiasm."

The Razorbacks were fined $100,000 by the SEC after fans rushed the field. It was Arkansas' first victory over the Longhorns in Fayetteville since 1981.

"I remember the police officers telling me we can't go shake hands because the crowd is going to go crazy out here. It's going to be unsafe," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday.

Pittman was not going to pass on shaking hands with Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian, an honored postgame ritual.

"I said, 'Well, I'm damn sure going to go shake his hand,' " Pittman said. "And we did and I'm here, so it must have been OK."

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson indicated that he was taken aback by the atmosphere for the game.

"I didn't realize the rivalry was that big," Jefferson said. "I'm from Mississippi, so I didn't really know. I realized it was really big when I saw [Dallas Cowboys owner and Arkansas football letterman] Jerry Jones walk on the field."

Linebacker Bumper Pool called taking down Texas an "unbeatable" highlight.

"I mean, the field storming afterwards," Pool said. "I remember my dad [Jeff] came, and I just gave him a big hug. One of those moments you talk about your whole life, and for it to happen it's surreal."

Ketron run

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said during his media day visit that the team's top six wideouts were Jadon Haselwood, Ketron Jackson, Warren Thompson, Bryce Stephens, Jaedon Wilson and Matt Landers, a transfer from Toledo and Georgia who did not go through spring drills.

Players like signees Isaiah Sategna, Quincey McAdoo, Sam Mbake and others have a chance to break into the top of the rotation.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson said one of those six has made a big leap since last season.

"My relationship has gone up with Ketron Jackson," Jefferson said. "Being able to just come in and working with him one on one, and just understanding, and trying to pick his brain a little bit, and how he runs his routes versus man coverage or versus zone coverage, and just seeing what he thinks so we're on one accord come game time."

No Smith for A&M

Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith, who had been scheduled to appear today at SEC Media Days, will not make the trip following his arrest early Wednesday on charges of DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon and marijuana possession of less than 2 ounces.

The Houston Chronicle first reported that Smith, 21, was booked into Brazos County jail and released on $8,000 bond after the incident, which began when he was pulled over for speeding at approximately 2:15 a.m.

The Chronicle, citing the probable cause statement, reported police found a "rolled joint of marijuana" and a gun with a "full magazine and round chambered" while searching his car. Smith an a passenger in the car both denied ownership of the gun or the marijuana, according to the police report cited in the newspaper.

Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher is scheduled to be accompanied by defensive back Demani Richardson and offensive lineman Layden Robinson in Atlanta. The school is assessing whether it will add a third player.

Off the Hog

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman is super proud of the water feature Hog statue at his family property on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs.

But Pittman would like admirers of the statue to stay off of it.

Pittman said the feature, which replaced a statue of a marlin breaking water, is like the famous "slobbering Hog" because of the water feature. He said boat parades and other onlookers go by it on the water, but he wishes folks would not touch it as warned.

"This thing is incredible, to be honest with you," Pittman said. "He's got lights on him, red, whatever color lights you want. The water shoots up. It looks like he's slobbering down into the lake.

"Boats on parade coming down to the house, they call the Hogs. There's a sign that says, 'Don't get on the Hog.' A few people that do, I wish they'd read the sign."

Remembering Dad

Florida Coach Billy Napier got choked up at the podium in the main room on Wednesday when he was asked about his father, the late Bill Napier, who died at age 60 in 2017 four years after being diagnosed with ALS.

Bill Napier was a long-time high school coach in Georgia.

"You're trying to get me here today," Billy Napier said, his voice being to waiver when he was asked what he learned watching his father's coaching career and how he continued to coach during his illness. "Dad showed I think sometimes when adversity strikes, you can choose character or you can choose to compromise, right?

"Dad did an unbelievable job. Every day he chose character. He relied on his foundation, which was his faith.

He was a great example to a lot of people.

"Even to this day, it's impacting me and a lot of other people, too. So thanks for the question."

Carter's knee

Arkansas defensive tackle Taurean Carter suffered a knee injury that required surgery during the team's spring showcase on April 16, but Sam Pittman isn't counting him out on playing this season,

"Taurean's so strong, and guys that have muscles around injuries tend to heal a little faster," Pittman said. "He's so strong, and he has a strong will to not be the norm. I think he's progressing really well. I want him to [be back] more for him than I do for the team even.

"But he's been very engaged, and he's progressing rapidly. We'll just kind of have to wait and see to be perfectly honest with you."

Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon, a teammate of Carter's at Mansfield (Texas) Legacy High School, said Carter's handling his injury situation well.

"I think when it first hit him he was definitely down," Catalon said. "I went through the process. The first couple of weeks it's tough and it's continuing to be tough. I know him. I've known him my whole life and he's a strong-minded guy. When he puts his mind to something he's going to do it.

"He's attacked the process really well. He's asked me questions about it. The athletic staff at Arkansas is doing a great job with him, making sure he's good and progressing well. I can't wait to see his comeback."

SEC Nation

Laura Rutledge of the SEC Network announced "SEC Nation," the weekly traveling show, will make its season debut in Fayetteville for the Arkansas vs. Cincinnati game on Sept. 3.

Speaking at the main podium at the College Football Hall of Fame, Rutledge made the announcement then pitched to a pre-recorded video of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman.

"SEC Nation is going to be here Week 1," Pittman said before ending the quick hit in front of the jukebox in his office at the Smith Football Center.

The show, which last year featured Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Paul Finebaum, airs live from 9-11 a.m. on game day Saturdays on the SEC Network.

SEC Nation has originated from Fayetteville five times, most recently for the Razorbacks' 40-21 win over No. 15 Texas last year.

The Arkansas vs. Cincinnati game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Flies with Angels

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said Wednesday that riding as a passenger in a Blue Angel jet flown by U.S. Navy pilot Lt. Griffiin Stangel in April was a huge career highlight.

"It's the most incredible thing I've ever done in my life," said Bennett, who had to pause for words when asked about it at SEC Media Days.

The flight was in conjunction with the Vidalia Onion Festival in Vidalia, Ga.

Bennett said he did not pass out or get sick after reaching 7.4 Gs, though he was weak-kneed afterward.

Bennett said the pilot told him, "Let's hit the speed of sound" during the flight. The speed of sound is 761.2 mph at sea level but it is slower than that at colder temperatures.

Hog fan

The entryway into the College Football Hall of Fame was lined with mostly Georgia and Florida fans on Wednesday, but a Razorback diehard stood out in their midst.

Damien Phillips, 42, a Little Rock Fair and UA graduate who has relocated to Atlanta, was on the scene with a Razorback visor and T-shirt and a mini helmet. The Coca-Cola employee asked for Wednesday off from work just to catch the Razorbacks.

"I'm a big fan of Arkansas and all the SEC," Phillips said. "Having the opportunity for it to be right in my back yard, I couldn't miss it," said Phillips, who moved to Atlanta in 2006.

Phillips said he got to meet all three Razorbacks in attendance and got their signatures on his mini helmet, but he was still hoping to get to say hello to Coach Sam Pittman.

Kentucky bourbon

Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops and his wife, Chantel, became the majority owners in a Lexington bourbon distillery in 2020.

There was a special bourbon produced after the Wildcats beat Iowa 20-17 in last season's Cirtus Bowl.

"Really appreciate you giving me a plug to the bourbon," Stoops said to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, who mentioned the distillery in his introduction of Stoops. "I'll make sure I send a case to the commissioner's office for all you fellas to sip on, preferably on a Sunday if we get a bad call and we have a few choice words."

Matt Jones of Wholehogsports.com contributed information for this report.