This week’s professional golf tournaments

At a glance

This week's professional golf events

All times Central

LPGA TOUR

EVENT Evian Championship

SITE Evian-les-Bains, France

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Evian Resort GC (Par 71, 6,523 yards)

PURSE $6.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Minjee Lee

ARKANSANS ENTERED Gaby Lopez, Alana Uriell

TV Gold Channel, today-Friday 4-6 a.m. and 8:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday-Sunday 4:30-8 a.m.; CNBC, Saturday-Sunday 8-10 a.m.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Senior British Open

SITE Gleneagles, Scotland

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Gleneagles Hotel, Kings Course (Par 70, 6,859 yards)

PURSE $2.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $275,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Stephen Dodd

ARKANSANS ENTERED Glen Day, Ken Duke

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 6-8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 8-11 a.m.; NBC, Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

PGA TOUR

EVENT 3M Open

SITE Blaine, Minn.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE TPC Twin Cities (Par 71, 7,431 yards)

PURSE $7.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.35 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Cameron Champ

ARKANSANS ENTERED Austin Cook, Andrew Landry, David Lingmerth

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 1-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday noon-2 p.m.; CBS, Saturday-Sunday 2-5 p.m.