The world in brief: Turkish attack kills 8 tourists in Iraq

Turkish attack kills 8 tourists in Iraq

DOHUK, Iraq -- Turkish artillery strikes killed at least eight tourists, among them a small child, in northern Iraq and wounded over 20, officials from the Iraqi Kurdish government, a hospital and the army said Wednesday.

At least four artillery shells struck the resort area of Barakh in the Zakho district in the semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region, District Mayor Mushir Mohammed told The Associated Press. All the casualties were Iraqi citizens.

Iraq's military said eight were killed in the attack. Health workers at the Bidar Hospital in Dohuk province, which received patients, said nine were killed.

Dozens of wounded people sat outside the hospital. Critically injured patients, including young children with stunned faces, were transferred in gurneys. Inside, a toddler was pronounced dead along with her mother.

The Iraqi Kurdish region's Health Ministry said all the dead were "young people and children," including a 1-year old. The ministry said 26 people had been taken to the hospital with moderate to severe injuries.

"This brutal attack underscores the fact that Turkey ignored Iraq's continuous demands to refrain from military violations against Iraqi territory and the lives of its people," Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said.

Erdogan keeps Syria plan on the table

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his government's plan for a new military offensive in northern Syria will be on the table as long as Kurdish militants continue to pose a security threat to his country.

Erdogan also called on the United States to pull troops from east of the Euphrates River, accusing the NATO ally, once again, of training and helping Syrian Kurdish militia that Ankara considers to be terrorists.

Erdogan made the comments late Tuesday on his return from a visit to Tehran, where he met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conflict in Syria was among the topics they discussed, and Erdogan sought support for a new Turkish incursion against the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Turkey's Hurriyet newspaper and other media published Erdogan's remarks on Wednesday.

In May, Erdogan announced plans for a new military operation in Syria to drive away Syrian Kurdish militia that Ankara says are an extension of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK. The plans include resuming Turkish efforts to create a 20-mile safe zone along the border with Syria and enabling the voluntary return of Syrian refugees from Turkey, Erdogan has said.

American reports gang rape in Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan -- Pakistan's police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang-raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday.

The detainees included the woman's host, who took her to a hotel in Dera Ghazi Khan, a district in the Punjab province where she says she was sexually assaulted this week, according to an initial police investigation.

The woman arrived in Pakistan three weeks ago, according to police. The Associated Press does not typically name victims of sex abuse.

Police say they are still investigating to determine how the woman was lured and taken to a hotel by the two men accused of raping her. The woman earlier stayed at the home of one of the alleged attackers for five days.

The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad told The Associated Press that its consulate in Pakistan's city of Lahore was ready to provide consular services to the victim.

Macron calls for Israel-Palestinian talks

PARIS -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called for the resumption of long-stalled peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians in order to prevent simmering tensions in one of the Middle East's longest conflicts from boiling over again.

Speaking alongside Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in the presidential palace in Paris, Macron said the situation in East Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories remains "more than worrying."

"We all know that a new spiral of violence can start at any moment," Macron said on Wednesday. He added: "To avert this threat ... that undermines the lives of both Palestinians and Israelis, we must act."

In the short term, Macron said, that means putting an end to Israel's unilateral measures in the occupied West Bank, including the expansion of Jewish settlements and evictions of Palestinian families from their homes. Both actions are "contrary to international law," Macron said.

Abbas emphasized that Israel must stop "unilateral actions ... most importantly, the building of illegal settlements" that slice the territory the Palestinians want for their state alongside Israel in pieces.

Abbas was meeting with Macron in Paris after the Palestinian leader had met with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Israeli-occupied West Bank last week.



