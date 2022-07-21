Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

UAM nursing program grads score 100% pass rate on exam

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:35 a.m.
University of Arkansas at Monticello AASN graduates include Angela Holland (bottom row, left) LaKrystal Jones and Jerrica Easterwood; Felicia Thompson (top row, left) Styvie Crocker, Marie Porter-Harris and Rhonda Cruise. (Special to The Commercial/University of Arkansas at Monticello)

The 2022 graduates of the Associate of Applied Science in Nursing program at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) recently achieved a 100% pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN.)

This marks the second consecutive year that AASN graduates of UAM have achieved a 100% pass rate on the examination, according to a news release.

UAM's graduating class includes Styvie Crocker of Monticello, Rhonda Cruise of Warren, Jerrica Easterwood of Monticello, Angela Holland of Hamburg, LaKrystal Jones of Greenville, Miss., Marie Porter-Harris of Monroe, La., and Felicia Thompson of Delhi, La.

"Our pass rate is a direct indication of the superb teaching from our faculty," said Brandy Haley, dean of the UAM School of Nursing. "We hold our students to the highest quality to ensure that all of our graduates have a chance to be successful."

Details: UAM School of Nursing, (870) 460-1069.

Print Headline: UAM nursing program grads score 100% pass rate on exam

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT