Ukraine’s first lady relates brutality of war to Capitol





WASHINGTON -- Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska long has made clear she has no personal craving for the spotlight. Yet on Wednesday, she stood in the U.S. Capitol and made the case for more U.S. air defense systems to block Russian missiles.

She showed America's most powerful lawmakers stark images of the toll of Russian bombardment of cities on Ukraine's children -- a blood-splattered baby stroller, a small crumpled body.

For Zelenska, spouse of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the appearance capped a week in Washington that marked some of her highest-profile appearances of the 5-month war. The visit was also one of the first times most Americans have laid eyes on her.

"We want no more airstrikes. No more missile strikes," Zelenska told Republicans and Democrats Wednesday, as an overhead screen displayed the war's youngest victims. "Is this too much to ask for?"

Zelenska, speaking to an audience that included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, appeared in the same congressional auditorium where her husband drew standing ovations from lawmakers three weeks into Russia's invasion. Her husband had spoken by video.

Zelenskyy has won praise from supporters for staying in Kyiv since Russia attacked, speaking nightly by video address. Zelenska and the couple's two children, meanwhile, went into hiding away from Zelenskyy for security reasons over the first two months of the war.

Zelenska worked as a scriptwriter for her husband, a comedian and actor before he won the presidency in 2019. They married in 2003.

Speaking to Vogue magazine the same year her husband was elected, Zelenska said she herself by nature was no teller of jokes, and "a nonpublic person."

But as first lady, "I found for myself arguments in favor of publicity. One of them is the opportunity to draw people's attention to important social issues," Zelenska said then.

A visit by Jill Biden to western Ukraine in May, when the two first ladies spoke privately and sat alongside displaced children living at a school, marked the start of Zelenska's emergence from her wartime seclusion. Ukrainian officials said it was Jill Biden who invited Zelenska to come to Washington.

The Ukrainian first lady in Washington has spoken -- largely away from reporters -- with Jill Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Agency for International Development head Samantha Power and others.

She received a blue and yellow bouquet of sunflowers and hydrangeas from Joe Biden on arrival at the White House for her meeting with the U.S. first lady.

Until Wednesday's appearance before lawmakers, accounts of Zelenska's conversations with U.S. officials this week focused on the need for mental health care for Ukrainians dealing with the trauma of the war, and a U.S. offer of rehabilitation assistance for children who have lost limbs in the war -- humanitarian causes, not strategic or tactical.

But Zelenska also noted in a tweet she had talked with Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, at the White House Tuesday on how "to turn the 'soft' power of the first spouses into a powerful and effective tool."

Her blunt description to lawmakers of the deaths of children turned that soft power into a blunt and forceful instrument.

She showed photographs of a smiling, paint-smeared 4-year-old girl, Liza Dmytrieva, whom the first lady had happened to meet before Christmas.

The screen next showed an overturned baby carriage with blood caking on the sidewalk beneath it, after an airstrike killed the girl and badly injured her mother last week.

"Our family represents the whole world for us, and we do everything to preserve it," Zelenska said. "We cry when we cannot save it. And we remain completely broken when our world is destroyed by war."

Another photo showed a girl in a pink headband, shot by Russian soldiers with her family as they tried to flee, and who screamed and cried for two hours in their car before dying herself, Zelenska said.

Another showed three generations -- grandmother, mother, baby daughter -- killed by a Russian airstrike in the port city of Odesa, Zelenska told lawmakers. Yet another showed a 3-year-old boy, learning how to use a prosthetic limb after another airstrike.

Zelenska noted in passing Wednesday the humanitarian needs of the war. "Maybe you expected from me to speak on those topics," she told lawmakers, through an interpreter. "But how can I talk on all that when an unprovoked war is being waged on our country?"

Lawmakers and others gave her standing ovations before her speech. But the photos on the screen had some shaking their heads at the scenes. The unsparing account and her direct appeal to lawmakers for more arms, especially more air-defense systems, echoed her husband's calls throughout the war for more weapons from the U.S. and other allies.

The daily hammering on the U.S. for more support has been effective, but as the war grinds on could risk resentment from government leaders, who as of the start of June have committed $4.6 billion in security assistance for Ukraine.

"We've seen from Ukrainian leadership their courage but also their no-nonsense direct appeal and laying out the brutal mentality of Mr. Putin," Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, said as lawmakers walked out.

Pelosi spoke before Zelenska's address to describe U.S. lawmakers as "strong supporters of the Ukrainian people and admirers" of Zelenskyy's and Zelenska's leadership.

In his nightly video address in Ukraine on the event of his wife's speech, Zelenskyy said she would be speaking to lawmakers "on behalf of all Ukrainian mothers, all Ukrainian women, and it will be an important address."

In Kyiv this week, some Ukrainians said they had been following her U.S. visit.

"I treat her with great respect," said one, Larysa Logvinova, 63, adding, "Oh, I'm going to cry now."

"She's the best," Logvinova said. "She is fragile, intelligent, and says the right things. As for her visit to the USA, I am very positive about it. And I hope that the result of her mission will be that Ukraine will receive additional aid."

SUPPLY BRIDGE HIT

Ukrainian forces on Wednesday damaged a bridge that is key to supplying Russian troops in southern Ukraine, where Russia's foreign minister said Moscow will consolidate its territorial gains.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told state-controlled RT television and the RIA Novosti news agency that Russia plans to retain control over broader areas beyond eastern Ukraine, including the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south, and will make more gains elsewhere.

Lavrov's remarks and the Ukrainian missile attack on the strategically important Kherson region bridge indicated the nearly 5-month war could broaden after unfolding mostly in eastern Ukraine since April.

Russia's top diplomat noted that when Russia and Ukraine in March discussed a possible deal to end the fighting, "Our readiness to accept the Ukrainian proposal was based on the geography of March 2022."

"Now it's a different geography," Lavrov said, repeating Moscow's claims that the United States and Britain were encouraging Ukraine to expand the hostilities.

With Western countries providing Ukraine with longer-range weapons, Lavrov said Russia's "geographical tasks will be pushed even further from the current line because we cannot allow the part of Ukraine under control of Zelenskyy or whoever comes to succeed him, to have weapons that will pose a direct threat to our territory and the territories of those republics that have declared their independence."

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and quickly seized territory, but withdrew from the capital region and north to concentrate on seizing Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, which pro-Moscow separatists have partly controlled since 2014.

As Russian forces captured more of the two provinces, which together make up Ukraine's industrial Donbas region, Ukrainian officials planned a counter-offensive to retake Russian-occupied areas in the south.

The Ukrainian strike on the Dnipro River bridge, the second in as many days, appeared intended to loosen Russia's grip on the southern Kherson region.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of a temporary, Russian-installed administration running the region, said the Ukrainian military struck the Antonivskyi Bridge using U.S.-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers. The 0.9-mile bridge is the main river crossing in the Kherson region, and the Russian military uses it to supply its forces. Stremousov said that because of the bridge damage, pontoons would be constructed over the river, also known as the Dnieper.

The head of the Moscow-appointed Kherson administration, Vladimir Saldo, said cars could continue driving across the bridge but trucks couldn't and instead could use a dam 80 kilometers (50 miles) away.

Early in the war, Russian troops overran the Kherson region just north of the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014. They have faced Ukrainian counterattacks, but have largely held their ground.

Kherson -- site of ship-building at the confluence of the Dnipro River and Black Sea -- is one of several areas a U.S. government spokesman said Russia is trying to take over.

White House national security council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday that U.S. intelligence officials have evidence that Russia wants to annex Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and all of the Donbas through referendums, as soon as September.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian-installed authorities claimed Wednesday that Ukraine's military had used drones to attack the local nuclear power plant, Europe's largest. Vladimir Rogov, a local Moscow-appointed official, said three Ukrainian attack drones had hit the plant's territory with explosives but not its reactor area. All normal operations continued, and no release of radiation was detected, he said. Russia's state news agency Tass reported 11 plant workers were injured, four seriously. The news agency later quoted a Russian military official as saying the attack had occurred Monday.

Ukrainian authorities, who have over the past months reported Russian missiles almost hitting the plant, did not immediately comment on the report.

The bulk of Russia's forces are fighting in the Donbas, where they have made slow gains facing Ukrainian resistance. The Russian military has used long-range missiles to strike targets across Ukraine, killing hundreds of civilians.

Ukraine's presidential office said at least 13 civilians were killed and 40 wounded in Russian shelling across the country in a 24-hour period between Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday, at least three more people died when Russia bombarded the northeastern city of Kharkiv with Hurricane salvo rocket systems. The victims, who were waiting at a bus stop, included a 69-year-old man, his wife and a 13-year-old boy.

The boy's 15-year-old sister was injured, according to the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office. Video showed the boy's father, apparently in a state of shock, praying above his son's uncovered body and holding his hand.

Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of launching cross-border attacks. Another such report came Wednesday, when Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram that Ukrainian forces had fired on two Russian border villages.

Most villagers were previously evacuated under a state of emergency, but Gladkov said the latest attack killed a man and damaged homes and a village club.

Information for this article was contributed by Susie Blann of The Associated Press.





A Ukrainian police officer tries to console a father Wednesday as he holds the hand of his son who was killed in a Russian rocket salvo while waiting at a bus stop in Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine. (AP/Andrii Marienko)







A Ukrainian soldier speaks by radio with his commander Wednesday on the front line in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine. (AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)











