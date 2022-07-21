Wisconsin speaker says Trump called about ’20

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's Republican House speaker said Tuesday that former president Donald Trump called him "within the last week" seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election that Joe Biden won.

Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told WISN in Milwaukee that he received a call from Trump after the state Supreme Court ruled on July 8 that most absentee ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin are illegal. The ruling addresses future elections, not the one Trump lost in 2020 by more than 20,000 votes in Wisconsin.

"It's very consistent. He makes his case, which I respect," Vos said to WISN. "He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained that it's not allowed under the constitution. He has a different opinion."

Vos said Trump then posted about him on social media. In a July 13 post on Truth Social, Trump's social media platform, the former president repeated his baseless claims of election fraud and falsely accused the speaker of letting Democrats "get away with 'murder.'"

"What a waste of a brilliant and courageous decision by Wisconsin's Highest Court," Trump wrote.

On Tuesday night, Trump said on Truth Social that Vos's Republican primary opponent, Adam Steen, could benefit if Vos does not take action. The primary is Aug. 9. A spokesman for Trump did not respond to a request for comment.

"This is not a time for him to hide, but a time to act!" Trump wrote. "I don't know his opponent in the upcoming Primary, but feel certain he will do well if Speaker Vos doesn't move with gusto. Robin, don't let the voters of Wisconsin down!"

After facing criticism from Trump last year, Vos hired former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman to review the 2020 election, even though recounts and court rulings had found Biden won the election. Gableman in March said Republicans who control the legislature should consider decertifying the 2020 election. Vos rejected the idea, because legal experts, including Gableman's own attorney, James Bopp Jr., have said doing so is impossible.

Over the past year, Vos has said he talks to Trump regularly, even though they do not see eye to eye on how to deal with the 2020 election. Vos did not immediately respond to a request for an interview Wednesday morning.

Steen said that he has not talked to Trump but that the former president's comments are lending fuel to his primary campaign. He criticized Vos for not advancing the resolution that seeks to undo the 2020 results.

"If you really want the people to know that their vote counts, you want to find the answer, so what he is doing to me is spitting in the face of men and women who have given their life to this country," he said.

The continued push from Trump to overturn the 2020 election results comes as the hearings for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol have shown that Trump's actions put the country on a path toward violence that day. Evidence from the committee indicates that Trump chose to escalate rather than dial down tensions surrounding the election on at least 15 occasions. The committee's next hearing, scheduled for Thursday night, will focus on Trump's actions while the U.S. Capitol was under attack and breached.

The Wisconsin case the state Supreme Court ruled on this month was brought by two suburban Milwaukee men represented by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty after about 2 million people voted by absentee ballot in the November 2020 election, largely because of the coronavirus pandemic. There were 528 drop boxes in use across 430 state municipalities for the 2020 election, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Information for this article was contributed by Rosalind S. Helderman of The Washington Post.