Word Of The Day? ‘Harmony’: Josh Groban brings eclectic mix to AMP

To Josh Groban, harmony means more than arranging pleasing sounds. The 41-year-old singer named his latest album and current tour after the concept.

"Every song, every note, that was played on this album had to be done in harmony with each other and with the world that was going on around us and to be able to make such beautiful noise with all the things that were in our way," he says.

"It just felt like a word that represented what we were trying to achieve with what we love to do on this album and what we're trying to achieve when we get out and play this summer. It's a way for all of us to get together and experience that again. It felt like a word that represented that to me."

In creating "Harmony," his ninth album, which features duets with Leslie Odom Jr., Sara Bareilles and Helene Fischer, Groban says, "The songs were chosen, arranged and duetted during a time we all were basically isolated. We had to just do it from our home studios," or in studios 10 feet apart from each other.

Recording during the pandemic, "There was a lot of time during the process when we didn't even know if we'd be able to finish the album [or] if we ever would be able to tour the album," he says. "Every musician that we worked with, every singer that we worked with, came at it with a sense of purpose, of gratitude, of feeling like we have to find ways to continue to feel good doing what we love. And that thing is music."

THE WORLD WE KNEW

The album opens with a cover of the Frank Sinatra tune "The World We Knew," a fitting opener as the world emerges from covid quarantines. It also includes covers of "The Impossible Dream," "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," "It's Now or Never," "Both Sides Now," "Celebrate Me Home" and "I Can't Make You Love Me." There are also two original songs.

A special deluxe version came out at the beginning of the year, but just as Groban and company were ready to hit the road, the pandemic tried to disrupt their plans.

"I had to jump right into the tour when we started in Detroit because after outrunning it for two years, I finally caught covid about two weeks before the tour started, which means I had to miss all the rehearsals," he explains. He adds that even after overcoming the virus, he was still suppressing a cough for the first two shows but felt "excitement and gratitude" for being able to tour again.

"We're hitting a groove now where the love out there has been so amazing," he says.

Has his audience changed? "It's a different world now, and people are, I think, equal parts excited to get out and to see live music and experience that again, and also I think — rightfully so — still a little anxious and a little gun shy," he says. "I think that anybody that was kind of already on the fence about being an introvert in their life squarely got put in place, me included.

"I think to be able to do these shows and to be able to kind of heal with everybody — and I say it in my shows that we're still waiting for the dust to entirely settle psychologically — we've all been through and are continuing to go through so much stress and trauma. Music can help with that, but it's baby steps getting back into the routines that we all know and love. And this is a great step forward to be able to do these shows — and the fans have been incredible."

Josh Groban’s new album, “Harmony,” opens with a cover of the Frank Sinatra tune “The World We Knew,” a fitting opener as the world slowly emerges from covid quarantines. It also includes covers such as “The Impossible Dream,” “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” “It’s Now or Never,” “Both Sides Now,” “Celebrate Me Home,” “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” and others. There are also two original songs. (Courtesy Photo) JOINED BY ANOTHER GROUP

Joining him on the road is one of his favorite groups, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band from New Orleans, which he adored as an art student and still watches from the side of the stage each night.

"If you need music to uplift your spirits during this time, look no further than 'Pres-Hall,'" he says. "They are unbelievable, [and] to have them with us is a total blessing.

"We [also] have a brand new singer-songwriter, Eleri Ward, whose voice is just so smooth and so incredible. She's a voice that I'm so proud to showcase on this tour, and fans are absolutely loving her. She's out there doing interpretations of all different kinds of songs — Sondheim songs, her own personal songs.

"Then our friend Lucia Micarelli, who is a virtuoso violinist who we haven't toured with since the early days of the 'Closer' and the 'Awake' tours, back when I started, she's come out with us as a special guest to play and even do a little singing. It's like a family reunion.

"Not to mention, the local choirs and local orchestra musicians that we have every night that represent the cities that we're in," he adds. "And my incredible band, my incredible six-piece band that many of them have been like family for me over the course of decades. And it's a lot of musicians, a lot of singers on stage. It's a big celebration, big, eclectic music."

[RELATED: Eleri Ward sings Sondheim to open shows]

THANKING TEACHERS

Groban also uses his live shows to thank teachers, whom he credits for saving him when he was a "shy kid" in choir and band.

"Every night that I'm on tour I talk about my teachers," he says. "I was a really shy kid, and had a really hard time in school.

"And being able to sing, being able to play piano and drums and sing in a choir and act in school plays? Even if I'd never gotten into this professionally, it would have still had the same impact for me as a human being."

Which, he says, is why his foundation is called Find Your Light. "And it's all about making sure that we give grants to as many of those programs that are helping to serve that purpose for young people, especially in communities where there's great poverty and where those programs are getting cut. To make sure that those kids have a voice and make sure that those kids have an opportunity to have the well-rounded curriculum that only the arts can bring into a young person's life. It saved my life. And that's going to save many others."

Speaking of saving others, November marked the 25th anniversary of the singer's self-titled debut, which came out when he was still a shy 19-year-old.

"First of all, I can't believe how time has flown," he says. "I can't believe I'm still here."

Although it was a stressful time, and he was singing songs that were out of his emotional depth, he says to sing them again, "with the perspective of the life that I've lived, I think makes them even more meaningful for me. ... When I sing those songs, now I actually enjoy singing them more now than I did with all that pressure back then. I do love it, they hold up."

He adds that he would advise his teenage self to "smell the roses" and broaden his view.

"I viewed what was happening to me back then with a really narrow lens. It was all about 'Am I going to deliver and is it going to be good? Am I doing the right thing?' I would go back and I would tell that kid to widen his lens and smell the roses and enjoy what's happening. ... I think I did all right. I'm still here. But I think I definitely could have given that kid some wisdom."

Josh Groban’s ‘Harmony Tour’