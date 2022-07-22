12 jurors selected in capital murder trial of man accused in Hot Springs officer’s death

The capital murder trial of a man accused in the 2020 shooting death of a Hot Springs police officer is set to begin Monday, with attorneys having selected the 12 main jurors and two of four alternates by mid-afternoon Thursday.

Kayvon Moshawn Ward, 24, of Hot Springs is charged with capital murder in the March 10, 2020, death of Officer 1st Class Brent Scrimshire following a routine traffic stop at around 6:30 p.m. on Kenwood Street. If convicted of capital murder, Ward could face the death penalty or automatic life in prison, which means no possibility of parole in Arkansas.

The state is represented by Chief Deputy Prosecutor Kara Petro and deputy prosecutors Trent Daniels and Caitlin Bornhoft while Ward is being represented by William O. "Bill" James and Alex A. Morphis of the James Law Firm of Little Rock with Judge Marcia Hearnsberger presiding.

By the end of jury selection on Tuesday, attorneys for both sides had agreed on eight jurors. While they were unable to seat any additional jurors during Wednesday's deliberations, they had selected four more before noon Thursday to fill the 12 main seats and selected two alternates from the remaining first group by 2 p.m.

A field of 64 potential jurors selected out of four panels were narrowed down to 50 on Monday and divided into groups of 16 to be questioned four at a time. All of the first 14 jurors selected were drawn from that initial group of 50. After selecting two out of the last five after the lunch break Thursday, an additional panel was going to be called in for the selection of the last two alternates needed.

In eliminating one potential female alternate, Bornhoft argued she had stated she was "unlikely to be able to impose the death penalty" and indicated "it would be hard for her to imagine a situation where she would be comfortable" doing that.

James argued that "she never said never" and that she had indicated she would "follow the law," but Hearnsberger ruled to allow the strike, noting the candidate had also indicated she was acquainted with the Scrimshire family which combined with her hesitancy on the death penalty issue ruled her out.

Bornhoft noted another female potential juror's general views on the death penalty might impair her decision, noting she had stated she felt the death penalty "served no purpose" and she "personally felt" it was not necessary. She noted the juror had also said something about where "this was not the kind of case where I could do it."

Ultimately, both of those potential jurors and a third were struck, leaving the last two to serve as alternates one and two.