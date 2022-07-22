Arkansas baseball adds two transfers

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas added two baseball transfers in less than a 24-hour period late Wednesday and Thursday.

New Mexico State catcher Cal Kilgore and Austin Peay infielder John Bolton will transfer to Arkansas, they announced on social media.

Kilgore, a freshman this season, is the third catcher to transfer to the Razorbacks since the end of the season. Arkansas has also added commitments from Oklahoma's Hudson Polk and Eastern Oklahoma State College's Parker Rowland, who began his career at Arkansas State.

Arkansas lost all three of its catchers from the 2022 roster.

Kilgore batted .250 with 11 RBI in 33 starts as a freshman for the Aggies this season. Defensively, he had a .974 fielding percentage, 2 passed balls and threw out 10 of 38 would-be base stealers.

He had an RBI hit during New Mexico State's 7-1 victory over Abilene Christian in the championship game of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament and started both games for the Aggies at the NCAA Corvallis (Ore.) Regional.

"I'd like to thank my coaches and teammates at New Mexico State for helping me grow as a person and a player," Kilgore wrote on his Twitter page. "I'm thankful for the season I got to play last year and all of the bonds and friendships I made.

"With that being said, I couldn't be more excited to announce that I'm transferring to the University of Arkansas! Woo Pig!!"

Kilgore (6-1, 195 pounds) is the latest in a long line of Kansas City-area players to commit to Arkansas. He played high school baseball at Blue Valley Southwest in Shawnee, Kan.

He was named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper as a high school senior when he batted .380 and led his team with 25 runs en route to a state championship.

Bolton, a senior who has one season of eligibility remaining due to the covid-19-shortened season in 2020, batted .287 with an OPS of .783 this year, and recorded 18 doubles, 1 home run and 22 RBI. He was successful in 11 of 14 stolen-base attempts.

Bolton fielded .974 while primarily playing shortstop.

"Next stop: Fayetteville. OMAHOGS, let's ride!!!" Bolton wrote on Twitter.

The 5-9, 179-pound Memphis native played two seasons at Hinds (Miss.) Community College before he transferred to Austin Peay prior to the 2021 season. He batted .317 in his only full season at Hinds and batted .190 as a part-time starter in his first year at Austin Peay.

As a high school senior at Memphis University School, Bolton was a two-way player and a finalist for Tennessee Division II-AA Mr. Baseball in 2018.

Kilgore and Bolton are the seventh and eighth Division I transfers to commit to Arkansas this offseason. In addition to Kilgore, Bolton and Polk, the Razorbacks have received commitments from UC-Santa Barbara shortstop Jordan Sprinkle, Kansas second baseman Tavian Josenberger, Nebraska pitcher Koty Franks, Creighton outfielder Jared Wegner and South Carolina pitcher Julian Bosnic.

Sprinkle was drafted in the fourth round by the Chicago White Sox and Bosnic was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 14th round of this week's MLB amateur draft. Both players have until Aug. 1 to sign professionally or opt to play at Arkansas next season.

The Razorbacks have also added 10 commitments from junior college transfers.