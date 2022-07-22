Arkansas' count of hospitalized covid patients falls back below 400

The number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 fell by double digits on Friday for the second consecutive day, dropping below 400 for the first time in more than a week.

Meanwhile, the state's death toll from the coronavirus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose Friday by six, to 11,666.

After falling by 28 on Thursday, the number of hospitalized Arkansans fell Friday by 16, to 398. It was the first time in almost a month that the number of hospitalized fell for two consecutive days, and it was the largest drop over a two-day span since early March.

The state's count of cases rose by 1,536, an increase that was larger by 10 than the one on Thursday and by 52 than the rise the previous Friday.

After falling a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 1,313. However, that was still down from an average of 1,374 a day the previous week, and it was a decline from a recent high of 1,506 a day over the week ending July 12.

Dropping for the second day in a row, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 83, to 16,752, as recoveries outpaced new infections. Except for around the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays, it was the first time since April in which the active case total had fallen for two consecutive days.

However, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose by five, to 21. It was the second consecutive daily increase, and the first time the total had been above 20 since April 7.

The number of covid patients who were in intensive care, which fell by nine a day earlier, rose Friday by two, to 65.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the state Health Department has reported 894,005 cases of coronavirus. Of those, 865,357 are considered recovered.

