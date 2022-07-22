Arkansas covid hospitalizations fall 6%, to 414, for biggest 1-day drop since March

Arkansas reported its largest one-day drop in hospitalized covid-19 patients in more than four months on Thursday as the state's case numbers continued to point toward a leveling off of new infections.

Meanwhile, increases in weekly metrics related to cases, hospitalizations, or both led to the number of Arkansas counties where the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in indoor public places growing by five, to 49.

Statewide, the number hospitalized fell Thursday by 28, to 414.

It was the first time the number had dropped in more than a week and the largest decline in a single day since March 6.

The state's count of cases rose by 1,526, the smallest increase since Monday and down from a rise of 1,907 cases the previous Thursday.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by six, to 11,660.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said three of the deaths reported Thursday happened within the past month, and the others occurred in May.

After the emergence of new, more contagious strains of the omicron variant, Arkansas' new cases had been trending upward from late April until last week.

"It does seem that we have slowed a bit, may have reached a plateau or inflection point in this current surge," Cima said.

"I think the next days, weeks will be telling, but I'm encouraged by what I'm seeing so far in the metrics."

After hitting a recent high of 1,506 a day for the week ending July 12, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Thursday to 1,305, which was down from more than 1,400 a day the previous week.

With recoveries outnumbering new infections, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 111, to 16,835, its first daily decline in more than a week.

Arkansas' uptick in new cases was blamed at first on an omicron strain known as BA.2.12.1.

In recent weeks, that strain has been overtaken by two other subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5.

Last week, BA.5 alone was responsible for an estimated 77.9% of cases nationwide, according to the CDC.

Cima said he isn't aware of another omicron strain that appears poised to challenge BA.5 for dominance.

A subvariant known as BA.2.75, which raised alarms recently after it began spreading rapidly in India, hadn't been detected in Arkansas as of Thursday.

According to the Scripps Research website outbreak.info, a total of 11 cases of BA.2.75 have been identified in the United States -- in Illinois, Washington, Wisconsin, North Carolina, New York and California.

MAP UPDATED

Under an update Thursday to a CDC map, the "covid-19 community level" rose from "medium" to "high" -- triggering the recommendation to wear masks -- in eight Arkansas counties: Calhoun, Chicot, Drew, Grant, Lincoln, Marion, Montgomery and Prairie.

In Clark, Garland and Logan counties, the level fell from high to medium as their new cases the week ending Wednesday declined compared with the previous week.

In addition to a county's new cases, the covid-19 levels are based on weekly hospital admissions for covid-19 and the percentage of staffed hospital beds that are occupied by covid-19 patients.

The hospital metrics used to determine the levels for Thursday's update were from the week ending Tuesday.

Among the state's most populous counties, the level remained high as of Thursday in Pulaski, Sebastian, Faulkner, Saline and Craighead counties and medium in Washington County.

In Benton County, the level fell from medium to "low."

Overall, the number of counties with a medium covid-19 level fell by eight, to 21, while the number with a low level rose by three, to five.

In counties with a medium covid-19 level, the CDC recommends people who are immunocompromised or at high risk of severe covid-19 talk to their health care providers about whether they should wear masks or take other precautions.

People in those counties also should consider wearing masks around people who have a high risk of severe illness, according to the CDC.

In counties with low covid-19 levels, the CDC doesn't have a recommendation about whether people should wear masks.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases, 228, on Thursday, followed by Sebastian and Washington counties, which each had 81, Saline County with 73 and Benton County with 71.

The state's cumulative count of cases since March 2020 rose to 892,469.

After rising by one a day earlier, the number of Arkansas' virus patients who were in intensive care fell Thursday by nine, to 63.

The number on ventilators, which didn't change Wednesday, rose Thursday by two, to 16.

At its hospitals in Little Rock and Springdale, Arkansas Children's had 11 covid-19 patients on Thursday, down from 12 on Wednesday and 17 the previous Thursday, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.