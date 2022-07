Hot Springs, 1968: "Staying next door at the Waverly Hotel — 205 Park Ave. — owned by the Majestic." The card (with a lady seemingly diving off the building) showed a hotel complex built in three sections over a period of some 60 years, beginning with the yellow brick hotel to the far right. The series of structures is gone today, the site awaiting a much debated repurposing.

