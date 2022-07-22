Astros start second half with sweep of Yankees

HOUSTON -- Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman both homered and combined for five RBI as the Houston Astros completed a doubleheader sweep of the New York Yankees on Thursday with a 7-5 win in Game 2.

Chas McCormick added a two-run home run for the Astros, who won the season series 5-2 against the team with baseball's best record.

Rookie J.J. Matijevic's pinch-hit RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Astros to a 3-2 win in the opener of the day-night doubleheader between the American League's top teams.

Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 34th home run on a three-run shot off Brandon Bielak to the train tracks atop left field to cut the lead to 7-5 with one out in the ninth in Game 2.

Rafael Montero, who pitched an inning in the first game, took over and was greeted with a single by Gleyber Torres. But Matt Carpenter grounded into a double play to end the game and give Montero his seventh save.

Alvarez, who returned from the injured list Thursday, smacked his 27th home run to the seats in left field with two outs in the first to give Houston an early lead. The Astros went back-to-back when Bregman connected off Domingo German (0-1) four pitches later to make it 2-0.

There were runners on second and third with two outs in the second when Alvarez doubled off the wall in left-center to score two more and extend the lead to 4-0. Bregman singled to left field to send Alvarez home and make it 5-0.

Judge walked with one out in the third before the Yankees cut the lead to three on a home run by Torres.

The doubleheader coming out of the All-Star break was scheduled to help make up a series that was postponed because of the lockout. Houston won the first game of the series on June 30.

"It's definitely news to watch us play each other," New York's Giancarlo Stanton said. "But at the end of the day, we've got to stay ahead of them for home-field (advantage) and every game is important. But there's obviously a bit more spice on these games."

Houston Manager Dusty Baker echoed the sentiments of Stanton as it relates to his team.

"It's just July, but it's mid-July and these things count," Baker said. "We're trying to chase a team."

German allowed six hits and five runs in three innings in his season debut after missing the first half of the season with a shoulder injury.

Houston starter Luis Garcia (8-5) yielded three hits and two runs in five innings for his fifth consecutive win.

McCormick's home run came off JP Sears to extend the lead to 7-2 in the sixth.

In Game 1, Bregman led off the Houston ninth with a single against Michael King (6-3). Bregman advanced to third on Aledmys Diaz's double. After Yuli Gurriel struck out, pinch-hitter Alvarez was walked intentionally to load the bases.

King looked as if he might be able to escape the jam after he struck out McCormick, but Matijevic drove in Bregman with an infield single to shortstop.

It was just the third doubleheader for the domed Minute Maid Park, which opened in 2000.

TIGERS 7-0, ATHLETICS 2-5 Sean Murphy hit a three-run home run to highlight Oakland's five-run sixth inning that broke up a scoreless game, and the Athletics beat Detroit to split a doubleheader. In the first game, Jeimer Candelario homered and Robbie Grossman doubled twice and drove in three runs against his former team as Detroit won 7-2. Murphy connected for his 10th home run off Garrett Hill (1-2), a rookie making his third major league start. Stephen Vogt added a sacrifice fly and Tony Kemp an RBI single in the fifth for the A's.

INTERLEAGUE

RANGERS 8, MARLINS 0 Jon Gray (7-4) pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Adolis Garcia homered and Texas stopped a four-game slide with a shutout of Miami. Garcia drove in three runs. Marcus Semien had two hits for Texas and reached base four times. The Marlins lost their fourth in a row, and their scoreless streak reached 34 innings. They last scored in the second inning of their 2-1 loss against Philadelphia on July 15. Gray struck out five and walked two.





