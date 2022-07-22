Bank OZK reports income of $132.4M





Bank OZK said Thursday that its earnings per share dropped 5% in the second quarter, but still beat expectations.

After the markets closed, the Little Rock-based bank reported net income of $132.4 million, or $1.10 per share, for the quarter that ended June 30, compared to $150.5 million, or $1.16 per share, in the same period last year.

Eight analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had estimated per-share earnings of $1.03 on average.

Bank OZK posted assets of $26.5 billion, down 2.3% from last year's second quarter.

The bank's shares rose 41 cents to close Thursday at $39.48 on the Nasdaq exchange. Bank OZK's stock has traded between $34.79 and $51.39 in the past year.

George Gleason, Bank OZK's chairman and chief executive officer, said in the earnings report that highlights included a third straight quarter of record loan originations from the bank's Dallas-based Real Estate Specialties Group.

In addition, Gleason said that Bank OZK saw solid contributions from community banking and other lending teams, "reflecting the importance of organic growth and increased portfolio diversification in our long-term strategy."

"Our strong capital and liquidity, disciplined credit culture and outstanding team have us well-positioned for the future," Gleason said.

Total loans in the quarter rose 2.6% over the same quarter in 2021, to $18.72 billion. Deposits fell 3.5% to $19.98 billion.

Also during the quarter, Bank OZK repurchased about 3.7 million shares of its common stock for a total of $147.4 million.

The bank said that in the first 20 days of July, it has bought back another $20 million in common stock, but expects its total purchases for the third quarter won't exceed $100 million.

In evaluating plans for future stock repurchases, the bank said, it considers factors including its capital position; alternative uses of capital; liquidity; financial performance; stock price; and regulatory requirements.

Bank OZK's earnings report made no mention of a proposed $45 million settlement it reached in April in a class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff -- a U.K. pension fund -- claimed in the suit that the bank misled investors about two non-performing commercial real estate loans.

The bank's disclosure in October 2018 of its $45 million write-off on the loans caused Bank OZK's stock price to plummet.

A judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas granted preliminary approval of the settlement in June and set a hearing for Sept. 19.

The bank denies the allegations but declined to comment on the matter.

The case is Strathclyde Pension Fund v. Bank OZK, et al.





Graphs showing Bank OZK second quarter information.






